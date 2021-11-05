No. 12 Auburn takes on No. 13 Texas A&M team eager to stretch recent winning streak

Harsin praised sophomore quarterback Zach Calzada by saying Calzada has proven himself to be a really good player and has handled leading the Aggies’ offense well. Harsin also named running backs Isaiah Spiller and Devon Achane along with Ainias Smith – who has a team-high 31 receptions for 347 yards and six touchdowns – as players who have stood out to him.

Calzada’s play has been heavily dissected since he took over during the second game of the season following Hayes King’s leg injury. While the sophomore has had his ups and downs through six starts, Fisher explained he liked what he saw from Calzada during the bye week.

“[I've seen] knowledge, confidence, loves ball. Teammates respect him. Teammates like him,” Fisher said. “They play hard for him, and he just keeps getting better and better at the game. [He] keeps studying the game.”

As far as the Aggies’ defense, Harsin pointed out Texas A&M has eight returning starters and sits second in the SEC in scoring defense (16.1 points per game). He lauded defensive tackle DeMarvin Leal – a preseason All-American selection – and also named linebacker Aaron Hansford and free safety Leon O’Neal Jr. as difference makers on that side of the ball.

Fisher shared plenty of positive words about the Tigers, too.