No. 12 Auburn takes on No. 13 Texas A&M team eager to stretch recent winning streak

Last week, the Auburn Tigers entered an important SEC West matchup with the momentum of a strong stretch of play, a much-needed bye week and homefield advantage on their side.
This week, the Tigers’ opponent has all those advantages.
No. 12 Auburn (6-2, 3-1 SEC) heads west this week for a road matchup with No. 13 Texas A&M (6-2, 3-2 SEC) at 2:30 p.m. The game will be another crucial showdown for both squads as the Tigers and Aggies work to keep up in a wide-open West division.
The Aggies have responded well after a 3-2 start to the season and are riding a three-game winning streak, the first game of which was their dramatic 41-38 upset victory over Alabama.
While Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher acknowledged he’s liked what he’s seen from his team entering November, he admitted last week’s bye week was certainly well-timed.
“We needed a break. Eight weeks, that's a lot of games,” Fisher said. “That's a lot of bangs and bruises, and not just the physical strain but the mental strain of preparing. You've got so many young players you're playing. I think it was good to get them a week off.”
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin made it clear the Aggies have a number of players who the Tigers have to contain come kickoff time.
Harsin praised sophomore quarterback Zach Calzada by saying Calzada has proven himself to be a really good player and has handled leading the Aggies’ offense well. Harsin also named running backs Isaiah Spiller and Devon Achane along with Ainias Smith – who has a team-high 31 receptions for 347 yards and six touchdowns – as players who have stood out to him.
Calzada’s play has been heavily dissected since he took over during the second game of the season following Hayes King’s leg injury. While the sophomore has had his ups and downs through six starts, Fisher explained he liked what he saw from Calzada during the bye week.
“[I've seen] knowledge, confidence, loves ball. Teammates respect him. Teammates like him,” Fisher said. “They play hard for him, and he just keeps getting better and better at the game. [He] keeps studying the game.”
As far as the Aggies’ defense, Harsin pointed out Texas A&M has eight returning starters and sits second in the SEC in scoring defense (16.1 points per game). He lauded defensive tackle DeMarvin Leal – a preseason All-American selection – and also named linebacker Aaron Hansford and free safety Leon O’Neal Jr. as difference makers on that side of the ball.
Fisher shared plenty of positive words about the Tigers, too.
Fisher said Auburn is playing as well as any team in the SEC and praised quarterback Bo Nix along with running back Tank Bigsby along with the recent efforts of the offensive line and the receivers. He named linebackers Zakoby McClain, Owen Pappoe and Chandler Wooten as well as EDGE TD Moultry, cornerbacks Roger McCreary and Nehemiah Pritchett and safety Smoke Monday as defenders who have stood out.
Saturday’s matchup in College Station pits two teams seemingly peaking at the right time against each other. Even though the Aggies went a week without a game, Fisher explained he was confident because everyone involved understands the talent within the team.
“I think our guys went out to work,” Fisher said. “It wasn't an off week; it was a preparation week to get better in the fundamentals in the things we did. I love their attitude and demeanor, and I think they have a confidence in themselves about how they're playing right now.”