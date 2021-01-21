No. 12 Kentucky survives Auburn’s upset bid

Sharpshooting No. 12 Kentucky scored in bunches early, hit shots in clutch moments, and made just enough plays in the final moments to stave off a game Auburn team 76-71 on Thursday in Auburn Arena.
Auburn cut the Wildcats’ lead down to five in the final two minutes, with star Unique Thompson taking over the game down the stretch, but Kentucky had just enough answers. Kentucky hit 10 3-balls and shot near 50-percent on the road, and 10 points by former Tiger Robyn Benton helped counter some gutsy play by Thompson and her teammates.
Auburn put together some of its best basketball of conference play but came just short of its best win of the season.
Kentucky hit six of its first 12 3-pointers early on the way to taking a 40-32 lead into the halftime break.
The Wildcats stayed ahead by so many paces for most of the rest of the way. Kentucky led 59-50 going into the fourth.
But Thompson scored five straight points and seven of Auburn’s nine to make it 72-67 with 1:07 left, then Auburn forced a 10-second violation turnover — but Kentucky counterpunched again with a stop on the defensive end, and ultimately escaped with a road with worth their ranking.
“I told them in the locker room, this is what it looks like when you compete for 40 minutes,” Auburn head coach Terri Williams-Flournoy said. She agreed this was the most complete Auburn (5-8, 0-5) looked this year.
Thompson recorded her 51st career double-double with 22 points and 10 rebounds. She scored 13 in the fourth quarter alone trying to will her Tigers to a win as Auburn Arena got the loudest its gotten for a women’s game this season.
“Just let them know that I’m proud of them,” Thompson said of her message to her teammates. “That’s literally the only thing I can say. We fought literally all 40 minutes, no matter how much we got down by, no matter how much time was on the clock, we kept the energy, we kept the intensity, we were talking to each other the whole time no matter what it was. The only thing I could say to my girls: ‘I’m proud of them. Keep coming. We’re going to do some great things.’”
Blair Green led Kentucky in scoring with 18.
Benton returns
Benton, a former Auburn guard before transferring to Kentucky, returned to Auburn Arena on Thursday and scored her 10 with seven coming in the first half before a big 3-pointer in the fourth stifled an Auburn run.
Benton, from Conyers, Ga., played with Auburn 2018-19 and 2019-20 before transferring out. She entered Thursday’s game averaging 8.8 points per game for Kentucky this year off the bench.
Thompson’s record chasing
Unique Thompson moved closer to DeWanna Bonner on Auburn’s all-time career rebounds list.
With 10 rebounds Thursday, Thompson now has 1,034 rebounds in her Auburn career. She needs 14 to pass Bonner and move into second place in Auburn’s record books.
Bonner recorded 1,047 rebounds in her career, second only behind Becky Jackson, who holds the record with 1,118.
Thompson is now 84 rebounds off Jackson’s mark.
Thompson was honored pregame Thursday with a commemorative ball recognizing her passing the 1,000-rebound mark earlier this season.