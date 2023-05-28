Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

For the first time ever, the road to the Men's College World Series will run through Plainsman Park in back-to-back seasons.

No. 13 Auburn heard its name called Sunday evening as a host site for this year's NCAA Regionals, in the prelude to the tournament’s Selection Monday show. It'll mark Auburn's second-straight season as a regional host, which has never happened in its history. It previously hosted regionals in 1978, 1999, 2003, 2010 and 2022.

The makeup of this year’s Auburn Regional, as well as where the Tigers sit among this year's 16 national seeds, will be announced at 11 a.m. CST Monday on ESPN2. NCAA Tournament play begins June 2.

Since the tournament doubled its national seeding from eight to 16 teams in 2018, Auburn has been a national seed on two occasions. Both of those have been under coach Butch Thompson.

The entirety of Thompson’s Auburn tenure has existed with the NCAA Tournament in its most expansive format, including more teams and national seeds than ever before. But as he becomes the only Auburn coach to lead the program to back-to-back seasons as regional hosts, the program continues what’s been a consistent ascension in terms of on-field progress under his watch.

Now in his eighth season at the helm, Thompson’s Auburn teams have qualified for the NCAA Tournament five times in seven opportunities, including this season. With the announcement of Auburn hosting a regional this week, Thompson officially moves into second all-time among Auburn coaches with NCAA Tournament appearances, at five. He was previously tied with Paul Nix (1963-84), whose teams made four appearances. No coach has led Auburn to more NCAA Tournament appearances than Hal Baird (1985-2000), who did so nine times.

While Thompson now has the second-most NCAA Tournament appearances of any Auburn coach, he comes into that fifth appearance with one his more successful regular seasons on the Plains. The Tigers’ 33 regular-season wins are tied for the third-most of a team led by Thompson, and their outright third-place finish in the SEC West is the highest one of his Auburn clubs has ever reached in the division standings.

Auburn reached third place in the West, and fifth place overall in this year’s conference standings, with a season that saw a complete turnaround at the midway point of SEC play. After being six games above .500 and 5-10 in conference play, Auburn rattled off its first series win since late March when it beat Mississippi State 12-11 on April 23 in walk-off fashion.

The Tigers went on to win their final four series of the season, beating then-No. 2 South Carolina on the road, icing a series win against then-No. 1 LSU with a run-rule victory in the series finale, and then sweeping at Ole Miss and hosting Missouri. The regular season wrapped with Auburn going 12-4 in its final 16 games, and it subsequently secured its first win at the SEC Tournament in four years to follow.

“We finished as strong as we could have for the first half,” Thompson said May 22. “Basically, I thought the team — even the benchmark and the goal that we set for them, they shattered that, so kudos to the team.”

Half of this year's regional sites are made up of SEC programs, as Baton Rogue (LSU), Columbia (South Carolina), Fayetteville (Arkansas), Gainesville (Florida), Lexington (Kentucky), Nashville (Vanderbilt) and Tuscaloosa (Alabama) were also named in the field of national seeds.