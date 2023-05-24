Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

HOOVER — For as much spark as No. 13 Auburn had in its bats early, they fizzled out quickly in the Tigers' 6-4 loss to No. 6 Vanderbilt on Wednesday night.

The loss moves the Tigers, the No. 5 seed in this year’s Southeastern Conference Tournament, to single-elimination for the remainder of the week.

They’ll play No. 9-seed Alabama in the second game of Thursday’s early session play. That contest is scheduled to begin 30 minutes after the conclusion of No. 6-seed South Carolina and No. 10-seed Texas A&M’s game, which is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. CST.

After downing No. 12-seed Missouri 10-4 on Tuesday, Auburn (34-20-1) looked like its bats were staying hot against the sixth-seeded Commodores. It plated two runs in the first three innings thanks to two solo home runs. Cole Foster, who hit a momentum-shifting home run Tuesday, had a first-inning shot, and Chris Stanfield followed that up with a solo home run of his own in the third.

The spark came back, if only for a brief second, in the final frame, when Bryson Ware hit his team’s third home run of the game to tie a single-season program record of 23 home runs with a two-run shot. Ware’s long ball would for naught, though, as Auburn wouldn’t plate another run.

What played difference-maker, it seemed, was Tigers’ inability to get out of their own way. Vanderbilt’s (38-17) two-run first inning saw runs plated with walked batters, and five of the Commodores' six runs were scored by runners who reached on walks or errors.

"That was the difference in the game," Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. "And I thought we experienced some of that in the first four innings last night (against Missouri) and then hooked it up pretty good."

That first inning began with a leadoff walk to Vanderbilt outfielder Enrique Bradfield Jr., who promptly stole his 35th and 36th bases of the season on the next two pitches.

"He turned that walk into a triple really quick, and I feel like it kind of sped up on everybody right there from the start," Auburn starter Chase Allsup said.

Auburn had Vanderbilt starting pitching Sam Hliboki figured out enough to get an early edge, but it hardly had an answer for reliever Patrick Reilly. He tossed four innings scoreless before giving up a home run to Ware, and he struck out eight in five innings.

"I thought Reilly was the difference in the ballgame," Thompson said. "We took strikes and swung at balls. That hadn’t been what we’ve done for a period of time."

Three pitchers saw the mound for Auburn, with right-hander Chase Allsup following up his seven-inning shutout start against Missouri over the weekend with another five innings against Vanderbilt. However, he walked four Commodores in the loss and gave up all three of the night’s earned runs.

John Armstrong’s relief outing saw him go two innings and walk another four while Drew Nelson pitched a scoreless ninth inning. The staff’s eight walks were the most they’d given up since their series finale loss to then-No. 2 South Carolina on April 30.

"We created too much offense for them with the walks," Thompson said. " ... That’s where we’ve gotten so much better, but it created a lot of offense. I think they got a couple of balls through. I liked Nelson and he was at least shoving the ball in the strike zone. That’s what we’re trying to reward."