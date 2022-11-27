No. 13 Auburn tops Saint Louis on late surge

KD Johnson absolutely hurled it.

The Auburn guard was sitting in the corner of Saint Louis’ side of the court and saw an opportunity to get his team points. So, he flung a deep pass to Auburn forward Allen Flanigan, who caught it in transition.

Flanigan slammed it home, and put an already fervent Neville Arena crowd on its feet, as No. 13 Auburn retook a late lead en route to a close win, 65-60, against the Billikens on Sunday.

“K.D. is a special athlete,” Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl said. “He really is. And I want him on the floor when it matters. He's gonna get the 50-50 ball when it matters. He's gonna make plays. He's an incredible competitor.

“Need a stop, he'll get it. Need a rebound, he'll get it. Need a tough basket, he can get it. Those plays, defensively, to give us some offense and the fact that we just didn't give Saint Louis any second-chance points down the stretch, I think, was very significant.”

The win marked back-to-back slugfests for the Tigers, which were coming off a 43-42 win against Northwestern in Cancún last week that came down to the final possession.

As streaky as Sunday’s contest was, Auburn (7-0) came alive late. It ended the game on a 12-2 run, and it made five of its last six shots. Johnson and fellow guard Wendell Green Jr. combined for eight of Auburn’s final 12 points.

Green provided most of the offensive spark for the game, finishing with a game-high 21 points. He was 7-for-14 (50%) from the field, 2-of-6 (33%) from 3 and, perhaps most notably, 6-of-8 (75%) from the free throw line. He was tied for the Tigers’ best percentage at the line and had their most attempts.

The performance for Green followed up one of his worst shooting days of the season against Northwestern, in which he was 1-for-9 shooting and scored two points.

“A bad game is gonna happen,” Green said. “I had a bad game shooting against Northwestern, but my goal is to come out here and show you can always bounce back, and then try to get a couple more games good in a row. It was just all mental.”

Johni Broome was Auburn’s only other scorer in double figures, with 11. The big man also tallied eight rebounds, second-most of any Tiger.

Flanigan posted the team high in boards, with 10. He finished with seven points. Johnson had nine points to go with two assists.

Auburn posted 11 blocks, tying a season-high and marking the third game in which the Tigers have generated double-digit swats. Broome accounted for eight of those blocks, a total that was the second best of his career.

“Defense wins championships,” Broome said. “... I knew I had to make an impact on the game, and that was rebounding and blocking shots. You know, eight blocks, I ain't know I had that many blocks, really.”

Saint Louis’ (5-2) inability to hit free throws became crucial late. The Billikens were 4-for-14 from the stripe, and 1-for-11 in the second half, while Auburn was 14-for-22. Saint Louis came into the game shooting 81.3% from the free throw line.

Despite being at a size disadvantage, the Billikens out-rebounded Auburn 42 to 41, marking the second time this year the Tigers have been out-played on the boards and the first time since a Nov. 11 win against South Florida.

Guard Yuri Collins, who was averaging a double-double coming into the contest, finished with 10 points and nine assists. Javon Pickett had a team-high 16 points and Gibson Jimerson also had 12 for the Billikens.