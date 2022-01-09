No. 13 LSU handles Auburn; Precious Johnson makes debut

After the first quarter, LSU only outscored Auburn 14-13 in the second quarter and only outscored Auburn 21-20 in the third quarter, but the damage on the scoreboard had already been done.

“We did it to ourselves,” Auburn guard Sania Wells said.

“I felt like we stayed in that hole too deep and by the time we kind of woke up and got a little spark, it was too late, especially against a good team like that. We’re just disappointed in ourselves.”

Auburn fell to 8-6 on the season and 0-3 in the SEC, while LSU moved to 15-2 and 3-1.

Auburn returns to action on Jan. 13 playing at Florida. After a game at Texas A&M on Jan. 16, Auburn returns to Auburn Arena to play the rivalry rematch against Alabama on Jan. 23 in its next home game.

Precious Johnson debuts

Auburn’s effort Sunday was highlighted by the debut of 6-foot-5 Texas transfer Precious Johnson.

Johnson recently became eligible at the start of the new semester.

She scored just two points in nine minutes but was not able to work with the team during the fall semester and is just joining the squad.