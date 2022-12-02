No. 15 Auburn shoots lights out in brushing up of Colgate

Bruce Pearl said ahead of Auburn’s matchup with Colgate, that it’d be difficult for his squad to match its shooting performance from the last time it played the Raiders, in 2019.

“We had one of those nights where we just shot the ball like crazy,” the Auburn head coach said.

But No. 15 Auburn put up a near-equal effort in the rematch Friday, downing Colgate 93-63 at Neville Arena to remain undefeated. The Tigers posting a lights-out shooting effort in the process.

Auburn (8-0) had shot 55.2% from the field, going 37-for-67. It out-shot the Raiders from 3; a team that’s in the top 20 nationally from beyond the arc. The Tigers’ 10-for-22 outside Colgate’s 8-for-18 from deep, and they out-did their opponent from the free throw line as well, going 9-for-17 to the Raiders’ 8-for-19.

The Tigers’ 93 points were the most they’ve scored in a game this year, and the most they’ve logged in a game since a 94-80 win against Vanderbilt on Feb. 16.

"When they shoot like that with their defense and their offensive rebounding,” Colgate head coach Matt Langel said, “they're a legitimate top team in the country."

Guard KD Johnson led the offensive charge, tying a season high with 16 points. He was 4-for-5 from 3, not missing his first attempt until there were under eight minutes to play.

“That was a great feeling, you know,” Johnson said, “getting back on track to how I'm playing.”

A gnarly fall at the end of the first half — one that saw him hit his head on the hardwood — didn’t stop Johnson, either. He played eight minutes in the second half and dished two assists while adding another 3 to his total.

“He got his bell rung but his bell is always rung,” Pearl joked, “so, you know, I'm not sure he could tell the difference.”

Four Tigers, including Johnson, scored in double figures. Wendell Green Jr. and Johni Broome had 13 each, and Allen Flanigan scored 12.

Broome nearly logged a double-double, grabbing nine rebounds. It would’ve been the second of his season. He also had a game-high four steals.

The Tigers’ much-discussed depth again reared its head. It was the seventh time this season Auburn played 10 or more players for at least 10 minutes. Eight Tigers also have five or more points, with Chance Westry, Yohan Traore and Chris Moore each chipping in eight of their own.

A 10-man rotation was also achieved without forward Jaylin Williams, who Pearl said tested positive for COVID-19 on the way back from Auburn’s Cancún Challenge appearance. He’s expected to be available for Auburn’s Dec. 10 game against Memphis in Atlanta.

Colgate’s (5-5) 43.9% field goal percentage was its second-lowest in a game this year, and its 66 points were the lowest it has scored this season. The misses were aplenty post-intermission, with the Raiders shooting 13-of-33 from the field, 4-of-11 from 3 and 3-of-10 at the free throw line.

Braeden Smith had a game-high 17 points for the Raiders, and he did so on 7-for-10 shooting.