No. 16 Auburn suffocates LSU early for fifth SEC win

The identity for Auburn early this season had its foundation in defense, and that prowess played its biggest part yet in conference play Wednesday.

No. 16 Auburn went to Baton Rouge and walked away with a 67-49 win against LSU, and a dominant defensive showing in the first half put the home team in a hole so big that it couldn’t climb out.

The 18-point margin of victory was Auburn’s best in Southeastern Conference play so far this season.

“(It was) just our defense,” Auburn guard Wendell Green Jr. said. “We came out, and I think they scored, like, 14 straight points (after halftime). We knew we had to step our defense back up. That’s what we did, and we held it steady for the rest of the game.”

While LSU (12-6, 1-5 SEC) managed to trim its opponent’s lead to two early in the second half, it went to the locker room at halftime shooting 25.9% from the field and 18.2% from deep. KJ Williams, who has been LSU’s star scorer all year, carried the offense with 12 points in the first half, but he struggled to score in the second half, finishing with 16 points.

“We switched really, really early because KJ’s so good on the perimeter, and we didn’t want to give him any free ones,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. “And our big guys, Dylan Cardwell and Johni Broome, can move their feet and guard guards. So that switching defense really, really bothered a lot of what LSU did.

“To hold them down to 49 points on 29% shooting, that’s pretty spectacular.”

Auburn (15-3, 5-1 SEC) held LSU to 7-of-24 shooting on layups and dunk, as well, locking down the interior. Both teams were nearly equal on turnovers — LSU turning it over 11 times and Auburn logging nine — but the visiting Tigers held their opponent to two points off turnovers while logging 15 points of their own in that mark.

One of the best shot-blocking teams in the country, Auburn also pieced together seven blocks, tied for its best mark in that stat in SEC play.

It’s been a dominant two-game stretch for Auburn beyond the arc. After going 11-of-25 from deep in a win against Mississippi State over the weekend, which set a season-high in 3-pointers attempted, the Tigers again weren’t coy from 3. They finished 8-of-24 (33.3%) from deep.

Ahead of the Mississippi State game, Auburn was shooting less than 30% from deep.

“Guys just taking open shots, finding the open man and making the extra pass,” Green said. “Not being selfish. We’re taking the right shots. That’s the main thing.”

Three of those 3s silenced the early second-half run from LSU that cut Auburn’s lead to two points with 15:05 remaining. Allen Flanigan, KD Johnson and Green all logged a triple as part of a 15-5 run from the visiting Tigers.

Green and Jaylin Williams again led the way for the Tigers, with each of them notching 14 points. The duo combined for 11-of-27 (40.7%) shooting. Green’s night saw him play facilitator, dishing four assists and grabbing two steals without ever turning the ball over.

Johni Broome got another matchup with his former Ohio Valley foe in Williams, but it was a second-straight game with single-digit points for the Auburn big man. He logged four points, along with six rebounds and two blocks.