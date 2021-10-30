No. 18 Auburn outlasts No. 10 Ole Miss in hard-fought victory

The Tigers wasted little time marching down the field on an 11-play, 82-yard drive that featured one fourth-down conversion. Nix finished the drive with his feet, as he faked a sweep hand-off before racing to his left for an 11-yard touchdown run.

Ole Miss managed a Caden Costa 30-yard field goal in response before the Tigers turned things over to their run game.

Running back Tank Bigsby set the stage for a big game on the ground by taking seven carries for 42 yards, the first of which was a 26-yard scamper to open the possession. Bigsby refused to be denied on the drive’s last play and leapt over the line to push the Tigers’ lead to 14-3 with 1:49 to go in the opening quarter.

Bigsby ended the night with 23 carries for 140 yards and one touchdown.

The Rebels had no interest in letting the game get away from them early, though.

Despite leaving the game late in the first quarter with an apparent ankle injury, Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral returned to the field early in the second and led his squad down the field.

While Corral led the charge, running back Snoop Conner capped off the drive with a 13-yard touchdown drive to cut the Tigers’ lead to four with 8:19 to go until halftime.