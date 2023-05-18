Thursday’s series opener between No. 19 Auburn and Missouri baseball has been postponed due to inclement weather, the program announced, and has been rescheduled to a Friday doubleheader.
Friday's doubleheader is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. CST, with Game Two starting approximately 45 minutes after the conclusion of game one.
Both sets of Tigers came into this weekend a combined 10-2 in their past two Southeastern Conference series.
Adam Cole
Auburn Athletics Writer
Adam has been covering Auburn athletics since March 2022. He graduated from the University of Missouri in May 2021 and has appeared in multiple publications, including the Kansas City Star and Omaha World-Herald, among others.
