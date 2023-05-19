The foot hasn't let off the gas for No. 19 Auburn baseball, as the Tigers cemented their second consecutive winning record in Southeastern Conference play Friday, sweeping a doubleheader against Missouri with wins of 4-0 and 7-2.

Now sitting at 16-13 against the SEC, Auburn last achieved the feat of consecutive winning seasons in conference play for four-straight years from 1997 to 2000.

"We have a ton of confidence right now," Auburn third baseman Bryson Ware said. " ... Everybody's kind of linking it up at the right time. We're just getting hot at the right time, one through nine, and everybody in the bullpen, all our starters are filling up the zone — it's a huge boost of confidence for us. We knew we could do it the whole time. It's just a matter of us actually going out there and executing, and I think we're doing a really good job of doing that right now.

"And you know, hopefully we can keep going into postseason and SEC Tournament and, you know, everything that comes after this."

Since April 18, Auburn (32-19-1, 16-13 SEC) has won 12 of its 16 games, and its won 10 of its past 13 games, as well as its final five SEC series.

The Tigers have long been a lock for next week's SEC Tournament in Hoover, tied for the No. 7 seed with Tennessee heading into Friday, but depending on the results of the weekend, they have the potential to land as high as the No. 4 seed and as the No. 9 seed. They're also knocking on the door of an ever-important hosting scenario for this year's NCAA Tournament.

Heading into Friday, Auburn's RPI sat at No. 18, two spots outside what could have them in consideration for a top-16 seed in The Big Dance. According to Warren Nolan, the day's sweep bumped the Tigers two spots to No. 16.

A sweep of Missouri would surely boost the Tigers' RPI rating even further, but they'd likely need to go on a run in Hoover to solidify a chance of hosting.