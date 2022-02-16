No. 2 Auburn prepares for sharp-shooting Vanderbilt

“Obviously they’re 5-7 in the SEC, but I think a lot of it has to do with who they’re lining up with,” Pearl said. “Certainly with wins over Georgia, LSU and Missouri and single-digit losses at Kentucky and at Tennessee, they’re playing with confidence. They’re shooting it well. They make nine 3’s a game. They shoot a good percentage from 3. They defend the 3-ball really well.”

Leading the hot-shooting Commodores is guard Scotty Pippen Jr., who leads the SEC in scoring, averaging 18.9 points per game. He’s making 42.5-percent of his shots from the field and is 31-percent from beyond the arc.

Pearl knows how talented Pippen is and calls him a dangerous player with the ball.

Stopping a player like Pippen will be a challenge, but thankfully Auburn received a big boost on the defensive side with the return of guard Zep Jasper last Saturday.

Jasper returned last Saturday for the Tigers after missing the Georgia and Arkansas games with a non-COVID illness. Now that he’s back, Pearl is excited to have Jasper back for his defense and the depth he provides at the guard position.