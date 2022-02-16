No. 2 Auburn prepares for sharp-shooting Vanderbilt

After getting back to its winning ways last week against Texas A&M, Auburn is back in the win column and looking to make it two in a row.
To come away with another win Wednesday, the Tigers will have to extinguish the hot-shooting Vanderbilt Commodores, who are third in the SEC in made 3-pointers per game with 8.4 makes per game.
No. 2 Auburn (23-2, 11-2 SEC) hosts Vanderbilt (13-11, 5-7 SEC) Wednesday at 8 p.m. inside Auburn Arena.
“Vanderbilt’s coming in winning three out of the last five in the league,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said Tuesday. “We’ve got to try to do a great job defensively while we try to improve somewhat offensively. The key, I think, for us offensively is just to make more frees and more threes,” he said, lamenting Auburn’s recent struggles from the foul line and from range. “If we can do that, to go along with what we’re doing from two, we’ll be better.”
The Commodores come into Wednesday’s meeting after falling to rival Tennessee 73-64 last Saturday on the road. Before the Tennessee game, Vanderbilt was on a two-game winning streak with wins over Missouri and LSU.
Despite the team’s 5-7 record in conference play and the recent loss, Pearl sees a confident team coming into Auburn Arena on Wednesday night.
“Obviously they’re 5-7 in the SEC, but I think a lot of it has to do with who they’re lining up with,” Pearl said. “Certainly with wins over Georgia, LSU and Missouri and single-digit losses at Kentucky and at Tennessee, they’re playing with confidence. They’re shooting it well. They make nine 3’s a game. They shoot a good percentage from 3. They defend the 3-ball really well.”
Leading the hot-shooting Commodores is guard Scotty Pippen Jr., who leads the SEC in scoring, averaging 18.9 points per game. He’s making 42.5-percent of his shots from the field and is 31-percent from beyond the arc.
Pearl knows how talented Pippen is and calls him a dangerous player with the ball.
Stopping a player like Pippen will be a challenge, but thankfully Auburn received a big boost on the defensive side with the return of guard Zep Jasper last Saturday.
Jasper returned last Saturday for the Tigers after missing the Georgia and Arkansas games with a non-COVID illness. Now that he’s back, Pearl is excited to have Jasper back for his defense and the depth he provides at the guard position.
“Zep is one of the best defensive guards in the country,” Pearl said. “He is obviously an extremely efficient player with a great assist-to-turnover ratio. And we missed him. It makes a great deal of difference on our team. There’s no other way of putting it. We don’t have great depth; we’ve got Wendell and we’ve got Zep. We don’t have great depth at that position.”
Having Jasper back will also help against the Commodores and their deep rotations. Vanderbilt has 12 players averaging 10-plus minutes a game, which on top of their hot-shooting makes them even more dangerous, according to Pearl.
“Yeah, I think that Vanderbilt is a deep team; Texas A&M was a deep team,” Pearl said. “What it means is they’ll play for 40 minutes, and that’s why the margins of some of their losses have been really close. They’re going to play until the end — and because they can shoot the 3-ball, they’re dangerous.”