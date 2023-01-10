No. 21 Auburn downs Ole Miss with offensive onslaught

Auburn’s win over Arkansas over the weekend was a hard one to follow up, but by at least one person’s standard, they logged an appropriate sequel.

It was a win Tuesday night, with No. 22 Auburn downing Ole Miss 82-73 on the road, but more than that, the Tigers showed they were listening to their head coach, who laid out three keys to the game — and ensuing road stretch — the day before.

“We probably shot it better at home, and it was great to see, and I think we can continue to do that,” Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl said Monday. “It's gonna be key.”

The Tigers went to work offensively in Oxford, following up a ranked win in which they had their best shooting performance of conference play with a new season-high against an SEC foe.

Auburn (13-3, 3-1 SEC) shot 49.2% from the field — its best mark yet in conference play. Its 82 points were also a season-high in four SEC games, and the most it had scored since beating Washington 84-61 on Dec. 21. The win also marked the first time this season the Tigers had three scorers post at least 15 points. Wendell Green Jr. (23), Johni Broome (19) and Allen Flanigan (15) hit that mark.

“I think our offense is starting to come together,” Green said. “Guys are starting to play better, myself included. We feel very comfortable out there. We're just playing. They played pretty good defense and switched it up a lot.

“We're just very comfortable. I like how we're going. We're progressing.”

Green struggled early, but managed to find his way to the free throw line for 10 points and tack on another six from beyond the arc. His 23 points were a season high.

“That one little foul he got, he looked at me, he’s like, ‘I’m back in the groove again,’” Flanigan said of Green. “He’s a great point guard, a guy who can create for himself and create for others and knock down a lot of big shots.”

Broome’s 19 were a team-high, and the center logged another double-double. It was his fourth consecutive double-double, becoming the first Tiger to achieve that feat since Cinmeon Bowers did so in the 2015-16 season.

Flanigan logged his third consecutive game of scoring in double figures, following up a season-high 18 points. Both his point total and field goal percentage (50%) were above his season averages.

Forward Jaylin Williams scored 10 of his 12 points in the second half, with a total that was his largest since Auburn’s win against Washington.

Flanigan, Green and Williams’ scoring efforts were all symbolic of Auburn’s second-half efforts. It shot less than 40% before intermission and trailed by a point heading to the locker room. It started the second half with a 12-4 run, following up an effort that saw the Tigers out-score Ole Miss (8-8, 0-4 SEC) for the later portion of the first half by a total of 22-16.

Ole Miss guard Matthew Murrell had a game-high 24 points, marking nearly a third of the Rebels’ 71 points.