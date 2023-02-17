Auburn got knocked out of the postseason during regional play last year — but the Tigers have their sights set on something bigger in 2023.

Sophomore Bri Ellis broke the program’s freshman home run record last year but her goal this year is different: “Getting awards is cool but I think getting out of Regionals and into Super Regionals and the College World Series is cooler.”

No. 21 Auburn hosts the Tiger Invitational this weekend, set for its home opener Friday after a 4-1 start to the season last weekend at a tournament in Florida.

Going into the NFCA Leadoff Classic on the team’s opening weekend, Auburn head coach Mickey Dean said five wins would obviously be ideal but, at the end of the day, he just wanted his team to be able to compete. They did that and more and look to use that experience as a building block for the rest of the season.

Dean emphasized the importance of defense, highlighting the fact that championship-caliber teams are usually those playing defense at an elite level. He felt like that was the issue in the loss to Pittsburg: “Our defense and our pitching weren’t backing each other up.”

The Tigers were able to clean up those mistakes in the final pair of games, taking down Indiana 9-0, then Illinois 10-0 in a five-inning run rule victory.

A healthy pitching staff is another major factor that Dean thinks could be impactful this season: Something Auburn didn’t have the luxury of last season. In 2022, Dean remembers Maddie Penta was “the only pitcher who wasn’t on a pitch limit” but with Shelby Lowe back in full health, the Tigers have more depth to lean on from the start.

“I feel like we’re deep. It’s one thing to be deep in numbers, but it’s a different thing to be deep in ability,” Dean said in the preseason of the entire team. “This year, I feel better about our deepness as far as ability. We can make some in-game adjustments and not lose things, not lose ability.”

In the opening five games, the Auburn pitching staff threw four shutouts in four victories, success they can carry into what will be another five-game weekend.

In the team’s lone loss in opening weekend, Auburn trailed early after giving up seven runs in the bottom of the second with Auburn’s more inexperienced pitchers in the circle. The Tigers were able to score five unanswered runs to pull back within striking distance so despite the scoreboard, there was an offensive spark in that game as well.

“I told the team that I didn’t care what the score was and that I didn’t care who won or loss,” Dean said after the game. “I just really liked our team today. I liked the way they were around each other and supported each other. We’re a good team. We can be a great team. That’s in our hands.”

Hosting teams from across the nation, Auburn will have Austin Peay and Villanova twice throughout the weekend and then just one game against Dayton in Saturday’s double header.

Dean’s goal for his team will be not letting “things pile up,” an issue he saw in the loss to Pitt. He liked the fact that his team was able to recover for two wins on Sunday because it showed that the team had the ability to rally in a situation where their energy might be lagging, a positive that he can see translating well at the end of the season.

Although the Tigers are playing a number of non-conference games to open the season up, Dean sees each game as an opportunity for the team to grow in its strengths before SEC play arrives and the intensity ramps up.