In a battle of top-25 defenses, No. 25 Auburn struggled to maintain an edge against No. 2 Tennessee, despite taking it down to the wire.

The Tigers came within an arm’s reach, but fell 46-43 to the Volunteers in a game that came down to the final possession on Saturday in Knoxville.

“Most disappointing loss of the year,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. “Had a chance to beat the No. 2 team in the country. Kids did an incredible job defensively. Our guards, the way they guarded (Santiago) Vescovi and (Zakai) Ziegler, nobody else nobody else — I don't know anybody else (that) can do it.”

Tennessee (19-4, 8-2 SEC) has been one of the top defenses in the country all season. It’s ranked No. 1 in defensive efficiency by KenPom, as well No. 1 in opponent field-goal percentage and points allowed per contest. Auburn’s (17-6, 7-3 SEC) defense isn’t far behind, ranking No. 21 in defensive efficiency. Those marks showed up in the box score both ways.

According to ESPN, the combined 89-point total was the fourth-fewest between ranked teams in the Shot-Clock Era, which began in 1985-86. It was also the lowest scoring game between ranked SEC teams in the AP Poll Era, which began in 1948.

The Volunteers held Auburn to season-lows in field-goal percentage (23.6%), and 3-point percentage (11.1%), and held them to a point total that tied a season low, which came in a 43-42 win against Northwestern in November.

Tennessee ended the game with one of its worst shooting performances of the season, too, making 26.9% of its shots. Its early season loss to Colorado was the only contest with a lower mark, and the Auburn defense showed up when it mattered most. It held the Volunteers to seven points on 1-7 shooting with under four minutes remaining.

“To hold Tennessee down to 27% shooting and 9% from 3, and everything that we did, just giving ourselves a chance,” Pearl said. “The effort and the energy, the tough, the fight; I'm very proud of my team. But I've got to do a better job of helping them get better looks at the end. Very disappointed at the end of the game. Very disappointed.”

Auburn’s final possession ended with a missed Wendell Green Jr. 3-point attempt that saw the guard make considerable contact with Olivier Nkamhoua.

Pearl, who fumed at officials once time expired following no foul being called, was asked if he received an immediate explanation of the no-call.

“No,” he said. “No explanation.”

Johni Broome and KD Johnson were Auburn’s only scorers with double figures, logging 11 and 10 points, respectively. Both Allen Flanigan and Green had nine.

Tennessee guard Josiah-Jordan James was the black sheep of scorers, logging a game-high 15 points. No other Volunteer had more than nine, with Nkamhoua reaching that mark. The next closest scorer was Santia Vescovi, with seven.

Auburn, which came into the game at a size disadvantage, remained competitive on the glass, even without backup center Dylan Cardwell. The Tigers were ultimately out-rebounded, but by a 47-42 margin. That’s tied for the fifth-smallest margin for Tennessee this season, and prior to Saturday, it was 4-2 when recording that or thinner a rebounding margin.

The Volunteers went to work on the offensive glass, out-rebounded 15-8 in that department and recorded 10 second-chance points, but several Tigers had an impactful rebounding presence. Johni Broome and Jaylin Williams both grabbed nine rebounds, and Flanigan had eight. Green, who is 5-foot-11, had seven.

While the Volunteers had the rebounding edge, they weren’t able to find it in many other categories. Auburn’s nine steals led to 13 fast break points and eight points off turnovers, and both squads logged 20 points in the paint and 10 points off the bench.