The No. 3 Auburn equestrian team found its stride early on Saturday and put together a 15-5 victory over No. 1 SMU to take the upset win at the Auburn University Equestrian Center.

“This team continues to ride strong,” head coach Greg Williams said. “These meets are the continuation of what they’re doing in practice, so we just need to focus on keeping the momentum going. I’m so proud of this team and their determination.”

The Tigers handed the Mustangs their first loss of the year (8-1) as Auburn improved to 8-2 overall. Auburn enjoyed the team victory in front of another big crowd.

“It’s truly amazing the support the Auburn community gives our sports here,” Williams said. “Our team rides so much better when it’s in front of these big crowds. The support really makes a difference and Auburn people are just the best.”

The home squad took three of four possible MOP honors on the day. Freshman Alexia Tordoff won her third-straight MOP in Reining, while senior Ava Stearns was awarded MOP in Fences and Emma Kurtz won the honor in Flat.

Auburn kicked off the meet with a pair of 4-1 finishes in Flat and Reining.

After SMU took the first point in Flat, the Tigers responded with four-straight victories in the event. Sophomore Mary-Grace Segars bested her opponent, 76-73, for her eighth win of the season. Junior Ellie Ferrigno scored a meet-best 80 points in her victory, while Stearns had a 79 in her four-point win. Kurtz secured MOP honors with a 76-74 win over Taylor Madden.

Freshman Caroline Buchanan led off Reining with her third-straight victory, 70.5-68.5. The Mustangs won the next point before junior Isabella Tesmer edged her opponent, 68-67.5. Tordoff picked up her sixth win in the event with a 71.5, earning MOP. Junior Kate Buchanan closed out the half with a 66-65.5 victory over Lily Anderson.

Auburn put together a 7-3 mark between Fences and Horsemanship in the second half.

The Fences corps finished 4-1 vs. the Mustangs, starting with a win from sophomore Sophee Steckbeck. Segars bested Devin Seek, 79-77, while Kurtz scored an 81 in her four-point victory. Stearns won her fourth MOP of the season in the event with an 82-79 win.

Horsemanship saw big scores from a trio of riders in Alexia Tordoff, senior Maddie Spak and junior Madison Parduhn. Tordoff earned a 78 on her ride to top her opponent’s 71.5. Spak moved to 9-0-1 in the event with a 75.5-75 edge over Alexa Black. Parduhn put together a season-best 77.5 to defeat Nya Kearns by seven points.

The Tigers close out the regular season on Friday, March 3 when they host nationally-ranked South Carolina. The two teams will face off in a Southeastern Conference match up at 3 p.m. CT at the Auburn University Equestrian Center.