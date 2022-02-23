No. 3 Auburn hoping to rebound at home against Ole Miss

Even with the 4-10 record in conference play, Pearl sees a team in Ole Miss that hasn’t given up this season and has battled through things like injuries and illness.

Pearl also sees some similarities between Ole Miss and the Florida Gators and how deadly the Rebels can be from 3-point range.

“They’ve got seven guys that can make the three,” Pearl said. “They’re shooting third in the league right now in 3-point percentage at 36 percent. I think that’s what makes them dangerous. That’s what made Florida dangerous.

“And, obviously, in late-game situations, Florida lined us up and pulled on us in late-game and made some tough 3-balls. And I think you’re gonna see that from people, because of our interior defense. So that’s going to be a huge part of our defense and our focus.”

Ole Miss’ top two scorers Matthew Murrell and Jarkel Joiner were unavailable in the win against Georgia with the flu, according to Ole Miss’ athletics. And in Auburn’s first meeting with the Rebels, Joiner didn’t play in the game.

Still, Pearl knows how talented the duo is especially in 1-on-1 situations.