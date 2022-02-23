No. 3 Auburn hoping to rebound at home against Ole Miss

After a disappointing loss to Florida last weekend, Auburn men’s basketball returns home with its lead in the SEC down to just one game.
With Kentucky on Auburn’s trail, Bruce Pearl and the Tigers got back to work at practice this week.
Pearl said the practices after a loss are always good because you’re trying to get the bad taste out of your mouth. Besides just wanting to get over last weekend’s loss, his team knows what is at stake as the regular season winds down.
“Our guys, they want to win a championship, and they know they’ve got four games left in the regular season and we’ve got four tough games,” Pearl said. “And so they practiced. They competed. They’re communicating with each other.”
No. 3 Auburn (24-3, 12-2 SEC) hosts Ole Miss (13-14, 4-10 SEC) Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network.
Auburn and Ole Miss have already met once this season with the Tigers coming away with an 80-71 win over the Rebels back in January.
Ole Miss comes into Wednesday’s matchup after an 85-68 win on the road against Georgia last weekend. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for Ole Miss, which had lost to Florida, Alabama, Missouri and South Carolina.
Even with the 4-10 record in conference play, Pearl sees a team in Ole Miss that hasn’t given up this season and has battled through things like injuries and illness.
Pearl also sees some similarities between Ole Miss and the Florida Gators and how deadly the Rebels can be from 3-point range.
“They’ve got seven guys that can make the three,” Pearl said. “They’re shooting third in the league right now in 3-point percentage at 36 percent. I think that’s what makes them dangerous. That’s what made Florida dangerous.
“And, obviously, in late-game situations, Florida lined us up and pulled on us in late-game and made some tough 3-balls. And I think you’re gonna see that from people, because of our interior defense. So that’s going to be a huge part of our defense and our focus.”
Ole Miss’ top two scorers Matthew Murrell and Jarkel Joiner were unavailable in the win against Georgia with the flu, according to Ole Miss’ athletics. And in Auburn’s first meeting with the Rebels, Joiner didn’t play in the game.
Still, Pearl knows how talented the duo is especially in 1-on-1 situations.
“Joiner and Murrell are great, individual 1-on-1 players,” Pearl said. “Great jumpshot makers and even with contests. Murrell is shooting 43-percent from three. And we didn’t see Joiner the first time. He’s in, Ruffin’s out, so kind of a bit of a trade.”
While Auburn will have its hands full against Ole Miss’ offense, the Tigers are still trying to figure things out on offense themselves. Pearl feels that the Tigers need to execute better on offense and overall need to shoot better as a team.
“Jabari (Smith) is shooting the ball great, but we as a team haven’t shot it as well,” Pearl said. “As we talked about, you think back maybe three or four weeks ago we talked about, ‘Hey, if — when we start playing our best is when we start to get hot, if we start making shots from 3 and free.’ And we haven’t done that.”