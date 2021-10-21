No. 4 Arkansas pulls away from No. 19 Auburn in soccer showdown

Auburn soccer saw red.

The Razorbacks continually swarmed and advanced to the Tigers’ side of the field, and Auburn’s defense was consistently on its heels Thursday at the Auburn Soccer Complex.

And while the defense kept Arkansas at bay for most of the game, the No. 4 Razorbacks broke through twice for a 2-0 win over No. 19 Auburn.

“Obviously we’re disappointed because we had an opportunity to be first in the West if we could’ve got a result tonight,” said Auburn soccer head coach Karen Hoppa.

“They’re really disappointed about that, so I just tried to refocus them on what we can control. We can control the next two games.”

Auburn falls to 11-4-0 on the season and 5-3-0 in SEC play. The Tigers came into Thursday’s game tied with Arkansas and Ole Miss for first in the SEC West and were on a three-game win streak coming into the contest.

It won’t get easier for the Tigers as they’ll take on No. 13 Ole Miss on the road Sunday at 2 p.m.

“From a mathematical standpoint, we probably control getting a top-four seed still,” Hoppa said. “And from a national picture, this is a weekend where we’re playing two top-20 teams.