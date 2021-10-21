No. 4 Arkansas pulls away from No. 19 Auburn in soccer showdown

Auburn soccer saw red.
The Razorbacks continually swarmed and advanced to the Tigers’ side of the field, and Auburn’s defense was consistently on its heels Thursday at the Auburn Soccer Complex.
And while the defense kept Arkansas at bay for most of the game, the No. 4 Razorbacks broke through twice for a 2-0 win over No. 19 Auburn.
“Obviously we’re disappointed because we had an opportunity to be first in the West if we could’ve got a result tonight,” said Auburn soccer head coach Karen Hoppa.
“They’re really disappointed about that, so I just tried to refocus them on what we can control. We can control the next two games.”
Auburn falls to 11-4-0 on the season and 5-3-0 in SEC play. The Tigers came into Thursday’s game tied with Arkansas and Ole Miss for first in the SEC West and were on a three-game win streak coming into the contest.
It won’t get easier for the Tigers as they’ll take on No. 13 Ole Miss on the road Sunday at 2 p.m.
“From a mathematical standpoint, we probably control getting a top-four seed still,” Hoppa said. “And from a national picture, this is a weekend where we’re playing two top-20 teams.
“If you get a split, you’re in a really good position to still be a top-25 team and have an opportunity to have a home game for NCAA’s. That’s our focus at this point. It has to be. All our focus has to go into Sunday and try to find a way to get a result on Sunday.”
In the first half, Auburn’s attack kept pace with the Razorbacks as Auburn finished the half with four shots compared to Arkansas’ seven. The only difference came in the 35th minute as a crowded set-piece scrum in Auburn’s box allowed Arkansas to take a 1-0 lead.
“I think the biggest difference was that they outplayed us in the second half,” Hoppa said. “I thought the first half was good, we created, frankly, better opportunities.
“Obviously, they got the one goal off the scrum in the box, and we didn’t get any. In the second half, we just got outplayed.”
In the second half, Arkansas held Auburn to just two shots on goal and the Razorbacks added to their lead in the 69th minute.
Taylor Malham’s pass from midfield sailed over the defense and landed in front of Kayla McKeon who sent it screaming to the back of the net.
Despite allowing two goals, Auburn’s defense withstood a 16-shot performance from Arkansas, which included seven shots on goal.