No. 4 Auburn men’s basketball holds off No. 24 Alabama in wild road rivalry victory

TUSCALOOSA — With a victory up for grabs against their biggest rival Tuesday night, the Auburn Tigers buckled down and found a way to finish late.

No. 4 Auburn withstood a late rally by No. 24 Alabama by hitting key free throws in the closing minutes to preserve an 81-77 victory. The win featured excellent performances from Jabari Smith and Wendell Green Jr. as well as Allen Flanigan, who closed strong to hold off the Crimson Tide.

“I like having the pressure on me at the end of the game,” said Flanigan, who had 10 points and four rebounds. “Knowing that I'm a veteran – I've been here for three years – just knowing I've been in situations like this, it gives me confidence to go to the line with the game on the line."

Auburn’s victory ended a two-game losing streak to Alabama and stood as the Tigers’ first win in Tuscaloosa since March 2019.

Alabama’s Noah Gurley tied the game 77-77 with 1:42 to go, and after both teams struggled to break the tie Flanigan did the honors with a pair of free throws with 58 seconds remaining. Following a crucial miss by Jahvon Quinerly, Flanigan brought down a key defensive rebound, drew the foul and hit both free throws to push the Tigers’ lead to four with 19 seconds on the clock.