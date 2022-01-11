No. 4 Auburn men’s basketball holds off No. 24 Alabama in wild road rivalry victory

TUSCALOOSA — With a victory up for grabs against their biggest rival Tuesday night, the Auburn Tigers buckled down and found a way to finish late.
No. 4 Auburn withstood a late rally by No. 24 Alabama by hitting key free throws in the closing minutes to preserve an 81-77 victory. The win featured excellent performances from Jabari Smith and Wendell Green Jr. as well as Allen Flanigan, who closed strong to hold off the Crimson Tide.
“I like having the pressure on me at the end of the game,” said Flanigan, who had 10 points and four rebounds. “Knowing that I'm a veteran – I've been here for three years – just knowing I've been in situations like this, it gives me confidence to go to the line with the game on the line."
Auburn’s victory ended a two-game losing streak to Alabama and stood as the Tigers’ first win in Tuscaloosa since March 2019.
Alabama’s Noah Gurley tied the game 77-77 with 1:42 to go, and after both teams struggled to break the tie Flanigan did the honors with a pair of free throws with 58 seconds remaining. Following a crucial miss by Jahvon Quinerly, Flanigan brought down a key defensive rebound, drew the foul and hit both free throws to push the Tigers’ lead to four with 19 seconds on the clock.
Alabama (11-5, 2-2 SEC) had one last chance in the final seconds, but Dylan Cardwell came through with a crushing block and KD Johnson corralled the ball to close the door on the Crimson Tide.
“[When] you win at Alabama, you make history,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said.
Alabama delivered a significant threat as the end of the game drew closer.
Auburn (15-1, 4-0 SEC) led by 14 with 7:57 to go when the Crimson Tide completely took over. Alabama rattled off 14 unanswered points in the span of three minutes and 53 seconds, with a number of players delivering in crunch time. Jaden Shackelford’s free throw and two 3-pointers, Quinerly’s 3-pointer, JD Davison’s dunk got the Crimson Tide on the cusp of closing the gap.
By the time Darius Miles brought down a thunderous dunk, what was once a sizable Auburn lead became a tied contest with 4:04 to go.
Despite the circumstances, Smith explained the Tigers kept their poise.
“There was no yelling in the huddle. It was all calm,” Smith said. “Our biggest message was that it was 0-0. It was anybody's game, and we just had to stay together and get the W.”
When the Crimson Tide threatened minutes earlier, the Tigers successfully held them in check.
Alabama drew within four of Auburn with just over 11 minutes to go when the Tigers turned up the intensity. Cardwell got an important Auburn run going with a dunk before Wendell Green Jr. sliced through a pair of Crimson Tide defenders and successfully laid the ball off the glass and into the basket.
Following a defensive rebound by Smith, Green promptly got the ball and buried a 3-pointer. Green’s shot from deep pushed Auburn ahead 68-57 with 9:11 to go.
Walker Kessler tacked on a dunk half a minute later, and even though Alabama’s Charles Bediako delivered a jumper it mattered little. Smith got the ball on the next Auburn possession and connected on a corner 3-pointer, which seemed to be the dagger with 7:57 remaining.
Smith ended the night with a game-high 25 points to go with seven rebounds and four blocks.
As it turned out, Alabama had something left in the tank. It was just wasn’t enough to top the Tigers on this night.
Auburn struggled on its side of the floor early save for Smith, who proved he was up for the challenge.
The Tigers failed to find any rhythm and went a woeful 1-for-10 from 3-point range in the early going, but their shooting struggles meant little because of Smith. The freshman forward delivered six of Auburn’s first 10 points in the first half, including a jumper that tied the game roughly four minutes into the action.
Smith wound up with a game-high 13 in the first half, but as the action went along before halftime his teammates helped him carry the load.
Auburn’s early shooting woes didn’t keep the road squad from keeping up with the Crimson Tide, and with just over seven minutes to go the Tigers made their move. Green got the run started with a layup, and after two fruitless possessions Johnson came through with a fastbreak layup to push Auburn’s lead to four.
Green followed Johnson’s layup by driving past two Alabama players then firing toward the basket toward Devan Cambridge, who finished with a slam that sent the Auburn faithful on hand to their feet.
Green came through with 19 points, four assists three steals and three rebounds in the victory.
Following a Davison fastbreak layup for Alabama, Johnson buried a 3-pointer to hand the Tigers a seven-point advantage with 4:04 until the intermission.
Johnson helped the Tigers settle in, but it was far from enough to put the Crimson Tide away. Thanks to Davison, Quinerly and Gurley, the Crimson Tide closed the gap to five by halftime.
Auburn’s first-half shooting was very much an instance of a strong middle sandwiched between two subpar stretches. The team recovered from a 5-of-14 start, but four misses on its final five attempts allowed the Crimson Tide to capitalize.
At night’s end, Quinerly led Alabama with 14 points to go with six rebounds and five assists. Shackelford chipped in 13 points.
While the Tigers were on the road Tuesday, there were times it didn’t seem that way. There was a noticeable Auburn contingent in Coleman Coliseum, and at times their roars led the Crimson Tide faithful to do their best to drown them out.
“Our fans are traveling like Kentucky fans now,” Pearl said. “This is — this is something else.”
The Tigers return to the court Saturday when they go on the road to face Ole Miss.