No. 5 Auburn gymnastics hosts free intrasquad meet in Neville Arena

It’s almost time to take flight.

The Auburn gymnastics team continues preseason preparation with an open intrasquad meet Friday night at 7 p.m. in Neville Arena. Admission is free for fans. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

For the team, it’s an opportunity to get re-acclimated with the meet-day setup in Neville Arena while the Tigers barrel toward their season opener at the Super 16 in Las Vegas in January. For fans, it’s a rare chance to catch the star-studded 2023 Tigers lineup performing, with only five home meets on the regular-season schedule.

Olympic all-around champion Suni Lee is expected to be back showing off her world-renowned skills to the hometown fans. Show-stopping fifth-year senior Derrian Gobourne could be debuting a new floor routine, designed to tear down the house in the anchor position like she’s done throughout her illustrious career.

Newcomers and youngsters will also have the chance to show their stuff on the meet-day equipment as they compete for starting spots this season. Auburn will return most of its routines from its epic 2022 season, but will look to replace the vault and floor routines from departed senior Drew Watson.

Meanwhile, Auburn head coach Jeff Graba will be assessing his team with eyes on squeezing the most tenths as possible out of the lineup late in the season. New assistant coach Sara Carver-Milne will step on the Neville Arena floor for the first time in her new role. She comes to Auburn’s staff after 20 years as the head coach of Brown, replacing Ashley Priess Johnston, who in the offseason took over the head coaching job at Alabama.

The Tigers shredded the school record book last season, finishing in the Final Four at the NCAA national championship final. The Tigers this season are ranked No. 5 nationally in the Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association preseason poll, entering another one of the most hotly anticipated seasons in program history.

For now, the journey begins with a single flip in the preseason preview meet.