No. 7 Auburn gymnastics takes ‘chip on our shoulder’ into home opener

Auburn’s heard all the outside noise this offseason.

‘Can they do it again this year?’ ‘Do they really belong?’ ‘It’s all hype.’ ‘It’s all Suni.’

Friday night, the Tigers look to make a little noise of their own — with Neville Arena back roaring with them.

The No. 7 Auburn gymnastics team hosts No. 25 Arkansas at 7:30 p.m. in the team’s home opener, with the meet set to be showcased on SEC Network as part of the Friday Night Heights package. With the spotlight back on the Plains, Auburn will have a chance to prove again that last year’s Final Four run was no fluke. The Tigers will look to put up a strong home score to go with its two 197-plus scores on the road, and give everyone a clearer indicator of where the team stands compared to the nation’s best early this season.

Auburn figures it can still hang with the best of the best. The home score is just the missing component in the equation so far.

“I think coming off of last year, I think there was a lot of pressure on us. Kind of, ‘Was it a one-year thing?’” sophomore Sara Hubbard said. “And I think the opportunity to really go out there and start stronger than we did last year and show them all the potential that we have for this year — and that we’re just going to keep building and keep getting better.”

Auburn threw down a strong 197.350 on Jan. 7 in Las Vegas before following it up with a solid 197.200 at No. 2 Florida last week. Auburn’s scoring average is the nation’s seventh-best, but it’s an incomplete comparison with an element missing: Five of the teams averaging better than Auburn have had at least one home meet, during which gymnasts have the advantage of operating on equipment they’re familiar with, in the setting that they’re familiar with, and the Tigers will surely be curious to see where their scoring average stacks up when they’ve had a chance to compete at home as well.

“I think we’re all really excited to get back in the Arena with our home crowd and just have our support system there for us,” senior Aria Brusch said. “We’re ready to go out there and show our home crowd what we’ve been working on and what we’ve done on the road, and hopefully even better.”

Auburn opened the season with something bigger than a ‘bang’: In two weeks, the Tigers competed with four teams, and those teams are now ranked No. 1, No. 2, No. 3 and No. 4.

Before facing No. 2 Florida on the road, Auburn headlined the Vegas meet in a quad with top-ranked Oklahoma, third-ranked Michigan and UCLA, who was ranked 10th in the preseason poll but has rocketed up to No. 4 in scoring average with two big scores to start the season.

As always, the scores that matter most are the ones being thrown in April on the way into the postseason, not January, but early in the year the talk is about whether the Tigers can hang again and they’re not deaf to the talk.

“I think there’s two ways this team could’ve went over the summer: Either you feel the pressure, or you run from the pressure, of repeating,” Auburn head coach Jeff Graba said. “Last year was a great year but with the great year comes all that noise around you.

“I think the girls have really settled down. I think the first two weeks of competing against teams like that has proven to us that we do belong, we’re capable, we’re making mistakes and still in the hunt. But in the end, when you’re in April, you don’t get to make mistakes. So we’ve got to clean some things up, but we’re looking at it and going, ‘Yeah, we can handle all this stuff. We can clean up what we need to and we’re competitive.’”

The home-field advantage in gymnastics must be as big as it is in any sport in the NCAA. The NCAA, in fact, weighs road scores more heavily when seeding teams for the postseason tournament: Each team is seeded by its National Qualifying Score, which is calculated by taking a team’s top six scores from the year with three of them needing to be away from home.

Auburn was on the worse end of that home-field advantage last week at Florida. Lee, for example, had to deal with the distraction of the Florida fans cheering for perfect 10s during two of her routines on floor and beam, both of which saw her wobble as the Gator fans cheered.

This week, though, with the ‘Gymnasties’ at their back and in front a home-field advantage that they’re proud of, the Tigers look to show what they can do with that wind in their sails for once this season.

And, after all, when Neville Arena roars, that noise might drown out some of that conversation.

“Our sport is really predictable,” Graba said. “The top five to eight teams have always been the top five to eight teams. When I got here, we were one of the top 23 teams. We’ve changed that conversation, but with that comes a lot of chaos and conversation about how we’ve moved up so fast. Obviously Suni has helped us move up, but we count 20 scores and she can only do four of those. So the other athletes have done a great job of raising their game. I feel like we’ve recruited well, but we’ve also really improved the athletes that we have on the team.

“So we try to block that out. We’re the team that isn’t supposed to be where we are, so there’s a lot of conversation around us, but we sort of take that with a chip on our shoulder.”