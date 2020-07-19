No control: NCAA says path to play relies on national trajectory, no matter what teams do

The danger is on the outside.

Even as Auburn football’s players and coaches build up their bubble by masking, sanitizing, distancing and testing, all while they try to prepare for the fall, the infections outside campus walls continue to spread — and that spread represents the greatest threat to the Tigers’ football season one month from the scheduled start of the semester.

No matter how well the team protects itself from COVID-19, if the coronavirus continues to surge in the community and country around them, Auburn won’t have the chance to play this fall.

That message comes down directly from the NCAA, which released a new set of safety guidelines last Thursday, along with a sobering message:

“Any recommendation on a pathway toward a safe return to sport will depend on the national trajectory of COVID-19 spread,” NCAA chief medical officer Brian Hainline said in the release. “The idea of sport resocialization is predicated on a scenario of reduced or flattened infection rates.”

At this stage, Auburn says it’s doing everything it can to keep players safe in-house, but the reality remains that the team can only control what it can control.