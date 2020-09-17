No eagle flights at Auburn football games this fall; Raptor Center invites fans to new Saturday shows

Auburn athletics announced new gameday operations for football on Thursday, and included in that was the announcement that there’d be no flights performed in accordance with SEC policy which allows no mascots, bands or cheerleader squads on the field. For the Sept. 26 game, no seating will be made available to the general public, as only current Auburn students will be allowed in the general seating area while Jordan-Hare Stadium limits capacity and promotes social distancing.

The Raptor Center’s own Saturday show is also promoting social distancing. The event is all outdoors at the center’s amphitheater, and there is a limit of 50 tickets available for each show. Tickets must be bought in advance online.

“We usually bring about 10 or so of our different raptors, fly them over the people’s heads and just kind of talk about their natural history, their behavior, where you can see, what types of food they eat — all that kind of general stuff about them,” Hopkins said Thursday. “And then at the end we let people come up and take close-up photos of them.”

The event normally runs only on the Fridays before games with the staff usually busy on gameday Saturdays with stadium flights, but this fall the Raptor Center is freed to run Saturday morning shows as well.