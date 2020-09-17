No eagle flights at Auburn football games this fall; Raptor Center invites fans to new Saturday shows

Auburn’s famous eagle flights have been put on pause for football games this fall.
New conference-wide mandates from the SEC meant to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 have sidelined the ‘tradition that is uniquely Auburn.’
Auburn’s beloved eagles, though, will continue to run practice flights in Jordan-Hare Stadium during weekdays to keep in routine for the future return of pregame flights, and Auburn’s Southeastern Raptor Center is now putting together new socially distanced Saturday shows through which fans can still see the birds in Auburn.
The Raptor Center’s ‘Football, Fans and Feathers’ event will now run on 9 a.m. on the Saturdays of Auburn football home games, in addition to the 4 p.m. showings on Fridays originally scheduled for the days before Auburn football home games this fall.
Auburn football’s first home game is set for Sept. 26 against Kentucky.
The tradition of War Eagle flights at Auburn football games is now 20 years old. The first untethered eagle flight in Jordan-Hare Stadium landed Aug. 31, 2000.
But it isn’t stopping now, and the Raptor Center is still keeping Auburn’s live mascots ready for the performance’s eventual safe return.
“We are still practicing with them just to kind of keep them in shape, keep the routine going — and just in case any policy decision gets changed throughout the year,” said Andrew Hopkins, assistant director of raptor training and education at the Raptor Center.
Auburn athletics announced new gameday operations for football on Thursday, and included in that was the announcement that there’d be no flights performed in accordance with SEC policy which allows no mascots, bands or cheerleader squads on the field. For the Sept. 26 game, no seating will be made available to the general public, as only current Auburn students will be allowed in the general seating area while Jordan-Hare Stadium limits capacity and promotes social distancing.
The Raptor Center’s own Saturday show is also promoting social distancing. The event is all outdoors at the center’s amphitheater, and there is a limit of 50 tickets available for each show. Tickets must be bought in advance online.
“We usually bring about 10 or so of our different raptors, fly them over the people’s heads and just kind of talk about their natural history, their behavior, where you can see, what types of food they eat — all that kind of general stuff about them,” Hopkins said Thursday. “And then at the end we let people come up and take close-up photos of them.”
The event normally runs only on the Fridays before games with the staff usually busy on gameday Saturdays with stadium flights, but this fall the Raptor Center is freed to run Saturday morning shows as well.
At the same time, the eagles are still mostly in their regular routine, preparing to bring the pregame tradition back to the Plains soon enough.
“Basically we’re just keeping them in that athletic condition,” Hopkins said. “We don’t want to just kind of put them in their enclosures and let them get fat and sassy, and then suddenly the SEC calls up whoever and they tell us we can start flying at the LSU game and our birds are not ready for that. It’s just a good thing for them. They enjoy getting out of their enclosures and flying around the stadium when possible, so it’s just good for everyone.”
