‘None of that is who I am’: Auburn’s Bryan Harsin fires back at criticism

Auburn followed Davis’ unexpected departure by failing to sign any players on National Signing Day after striking out on four prospects this week.

With rumors regarding Harsin’s future at Auburn swirling Friday, former defensive tackle Lee Hunter posted about his experience in Harsin’s program.

Hunter, who transferred to UCF after the 2021 season, wrote in part, “The reason I chose to leave Auburn [was] because we got treated like we wasn’t good enough and like dogs … Harsin has the true mindset for a winner but has a terrible mindset as a person.”

Hunter’s post was liked by several former and current Auburn players, including former defensive linemen Marquis Robinson and Ian Mathews and former wide receiver Ja’Varrius Johnson, all of whom have entered the transfer portal this offseason.

Twenty Auburn players in total have entered the transfer portal this offseason.

As questions remain about Harsin’s status at Auburn, Harsin told ESPN he fully intends to lead the Tigers going forward.

"I'm the Auburn coach, and that's how I'm operating every day," Harsin said. "I want this thing to work, and I've told our players and told everybody else there is no Plan B. I'm not planning on going anywhere. This was and is the job. That's why I left the one I was in, to come here and make this place a championship program and leave it better than I found it."