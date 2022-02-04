‘None of that is who I am’: Auburn’s Bryan Harsin fires back at criticism

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin doesn’t think the criticism thrown his way this week has been warranted.
Harsin spoke to ESPN’s Chris Low and Pete Thamel on Thursday night about the critiques levied against him in the midst of his second offseason as Auburn head coach. Harsin’s words come as rumors regarding his future with the Auburn football program swirled Thursday night and into Friday morning.
"Any attack on my character is bull [expletive]," Harsin told ESPN. "None of that is who I am."
Harsin’s interview with ESPN comes at a turbulent time for the second-year Tigers head coach and the program as a whole.
Former Auburn defensive coordinator Derek Mason stepped down from his position on Jan. 22 to take the same position at Oklahoma State, prompting Harsin to promote inside linebackers Jeff Schmedding to fill the role. Nine days later, new offensive coordinator Austin Davis officially resigned after only 43 days on the job, citing personal reasons for his decision.
“We believed in Austin and felt like he was that person, but unfortunately that’s not the case right now,” Harsin said Tuesday. “Now it’s onto bringing in somebody that’s going to do a great job for us right now.”
Auburn followed Davis’ unexpected departure by failing to sign any players on National Signing Day after striking out on four prospects this week.
With rumors regarding Harsin’s future at Auburn swirling Friday, former defensive tackle Lee Hunter posted about his experience in Harsin’s program.
Hunter, who transferred to UCF after the 2021 season, wrote in part, “The reason I chose to leave Auburn [was] because we got treated like we wasn’t good enough and like dogs … Harsin has the true mindset for a winner but has a terrible mindset as a person.”
Hunter’s post was liked by several former and current Auburn players, including former defensive linemen Marquis Robinson and Ian Mathews and former wide receiver Ja’Varrius Johnson, all of whom have entered the transfer portal this offseason.
Twenty Auburn players in total have entered the transfer portal this offseason.
As questions remain about Harsin’s status at Auburn, Harsin told ESPN he fully intends to lead the Tigers going forward.
"I'm the Auburn coach, and that's how I'm operating every day," Harsin said. "I want this thing to work, and I've told our players and told everybody else there is no Plan B. I'm not planning on going anywhere. This was and is the job. That's why I left the one I was in, to come here and make this place a championship program and leave it better than I found it."