Northwestern transfer Eku Leota showing little hesitation in making plays as Auburn EDGE

With starting EDGE rusher TD Moultry unavailable for Auburn’s highly-anticipated game last week, the Tigers needed someone to step up and get after LSU quarterback Max Johnson.
Northwestern transfer Eku Leota was the man for the job.
Leota got to Johnson throughout Saturday’s 24-19 victory and ended the night with one sack and one forced fumble. The performance was the latest in what’s been a good start to the fall by the junior, who has eight tackles, five tackles for loss and three sacks through five games.
As Leota explained Tuesday, he believes his success is only possible because of the team’s other defenders.
“We have a really good front seven. I've been able to play more free just having Zakoby [McClain] and Owen Pappoe out there, Derick [Hall], TD, just a lot of these players who come together,” Leota said Tuesday. “It puts a lot of pressure on these quarterbacks, and it helps me play the way I know that I can.”
Leota’s path to Auburn was a bit of an unconventional one.
A three-star high school prospect from Asheville, North Carolina, Leota headed north and signed with Northwestern in 2018. He played in 18 games for the Wildcats, recording 25 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and two forced fumbles over three seasons.
Leota entered the transfer portal last year prior to Northwestern’s bowl game against Auburn. As he considered his options, Leota was drawn to Auburn defensive coordinator Derek Mason’s scheme and the chance for Leota to prove he’s more than just a pass rusher.
The chance to show out in the sport’s premier conference only made coming to Auburn more appealing.
“I know the SEC, the schedule here, the competition here – I'm not saying it's better, but there's a lot more eyes in the SEC for sure,” Leota said. “I felt like I would have a better opportunity here to really show what I'm about.”
Leota benefitted from having collegiate experience already, and he said playing at Northwestern taught him good technique when it comes to stopping the run and getting off the ball. He also spent the offseason dropping weight, which has allowed him to move around in Auburn’s defense.
Leota showed flashes early in the season for Auburn – which included a four-tackle, one-sack performance against Alabama State on Sept. 11 – but it wasn’t until the LSU game he truly made his mark.
Leota’s performance was crucial, as the road Tigers brought a consistent pressure to Johnson and made sure his hot start throwing the ball didn’t last all night.
“It was good to have him out there. I mean, this is why he came here, to be in the game,” Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin said Monday. “I thought Eku got some pressure on the quarterback. There are some good things he showed off the edge.”
With Moultry’s status uncertain again this week, Leota may be called on again as Auburn tangles with Georgia. Leota explained the matchup with the nation’s second-ranked team is a motivating one, as he and his teammates can prove their worth if they show up and show out.
Leota explained he’s enjoyed getting to know his new teammates at Auburn and has embraced how the EDGE rushers are feeding off each other’s success. Leotta admitted none of his teammates have really told him what to expect as far as what the crowd will be like in Jordan-Hare Stadium, but he’s anticipating another totally new experience on Saturday afternoon.
“I haven’t heard anything yet, but as T Reed [coordinator of player relations Trovon Reed] said, this better be the loudest game at Auburn so far,” Leota said. “Every game has been pretty loud. This atmosphere down here is much different than what I’m used to. I love it. It means a lot more. I’m excited for what’s ahead, for sure.”