Northwestern transfer Eku Leota showing little hesitation in making plays as Auburn EDGE

Leota entered the transfer portal last year prior to Northwestern’s bowl game against Auburn. As he considered his options, Leota was drawn to Auburn defensive coordinator Derek Mason’s scheme and the chance for Leota to prove he’s more than just a pass rusher.

The chance to show out in the sport’s premier conference only made coming to Auburn more appealing.

“I know the SEC, the schedule here, the competition here – I'm not saying it's better, but there's a lot more eyes in the SEC for sure,” Leota said. “I felt like I would have a better opportunity here to really show what I'm about.”

Leota benefitted from having collegiate experience already, and he said playing at Northwestern taught him good technique when it comes to stopping the run and getting off the ball. He also spent the offseason dropping weight, which has allowed him to move around in Auburn’s defense.

Leota showed flashes early in the season for Auburn – which included a four-tackle, one-sack performance against Alabama State on Sept. 11 – but it wasn’t until the LSU game he truly made his mark.

Leota’s performance was crucial, as the road Tigers brought a consistent pressure to Johnson and made sure his hot start throwing the ball didn’t last all night.