NOTEBOOK: Auburn’s new-look offensive line musters mixed results

The Auburn Tigers put forth four new starters on the offensive line against Kentucky on Saturday. At the day’s end, there were mixed results for Auburn’s new unit up front.

The Auburn offense broke in new starters Alec Jackson, Tashawn Manning, Brandon Council and Brodarious Hamm in the Tigers’ 29-13 victory on a day in which the offense put up 324 yards of offense and did not turn the ball over and surrendered only one sack for a loss of one yard. Jackson did draw two false-start penalties in the third quarter – leading to backup Austin Troxell entering the game in his place – and the Tigers only mustered 91 rushing yards and just over three yards per carry.

Given the circumstances, Auburn center Nick Brahms – the only returning starter from the 2019 line – was pleased with how the unit played as a whole.

“I really liked how we got everybody in there for game experience. We know those guys can play in a game, and we trust them. So I think that's big for them. And for everybody, just working with different people, I really liked how we did tonight,” Brahms said. “We made some mistakes. Obviously we knew that was going to happen. Every game people make mistakes. We've just got to correct it and get back to it Sunday, correct those mistakes and get back to it at practice Tuesday.”