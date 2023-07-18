NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Hugh Freeze provided some context to the departure of linebacker DeMario Tolan from the Auburn football program last week.

“DeMario’s dealing with some personal family issues,” Freeze said. “We want to support him every way we can to make sure he is in the best spot possible for him and his family.”

A potential return for Tolan is “to be determined,” Freeze said.

Tolan’s departure was first reported Wednesday, with the LSU transfer leaving the program after one spring on the Plains. A member of Auburn’s 20-man transfer portal class, Tolan played in 12 games for the SEC West champions, but primarily did so as a reserve, logging only 243 snaps.

"When he knows what to do from a coverage standpoint, he's a vital piece, man," Auburn linebacker coach Josh Aldridge said of Tolan this spring. "He's a guy who can line up in the box. He's physical enough to line up in the box, but he's athletic enough to where he moves like a safety out there on the perimeter."

Pair of signees still working to join program

Receiver Daquayvious Sorey and defensive tackle Quientrail “Bobby” Jamison-Travis are still working academically to join the Auburn football program, according to Freeze.

The Montgomery Advertiser first reported in May that Sorey and Jamison-Travis were working to academically qualify for the program.

“I feel really good about Bobby right now,” Freeze said Tuesday. “He's finishing up his work and it looks promising there. Not quite as good about Sorey."

Sorey, a four-star receiver prospect from Florida, committed to the program and Bryan Harsin’s staff last August. Jamison-Travis, a junior college defensive end from Iowa Western, committed the day before early signing day in December.

Injury updates

Freeze gave a slew of health updates for players who were battling some level of injury in the spring, providing mostly positive statuses for a half dozen players mentioned.

Offensive linemen Jeremiah Wright, Tate Johnson and Kam Stutts, receiver Malcolm Johnson Jr. and defensive back JD Rhym will be a full-go for camp. Freeze also said that running back Brian Battie, who had an offseason procedure, will “suck it up and go.”

“I wish I felt a little better about his surgery, and maybe I'm just pushing it — I want it faster than what is coming,” Freeze said of Battie.

The Auburn coach also added that another transfer skill player, receiver Jyaire Shorter will have to have his health managed some. He suffered multiple injuries in back-to-back seasons at North Texas, playing in just four games between 2020 and 2021.