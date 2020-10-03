NOTEBOOK: Third downs trouble Auburn again in loss to Georgia

Auburn crumbled too often in crunch time on Saturday night, struggling on third downs on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball — while Georgia made the game-winning plays it needed to come away with the top-10 rivalry win.
Auburn’s offense went 1-for-6 on third downs in the first half, and the Tigers’ defense allowed the Georgia offense to go 6-of-9 on third downs in the same half. Georgia led 24-3 at the half after that, on the way to the win.
Auburn’s struggles on third down stretched back to the team’s season opener with Kentucky.
In that one, Auburn’s defense allowed Kentucky to go 12-of-19 on third downs, while the Auburn offense managed to finish just 4-of-10 on third downs.
With the Auburn defense struggling to get off the field, and the offense struggling to stay on it, the Tigers fought from behind all night Saturday.
Georgia honors Pat Dye
Pat Dye was one of several men caught in the middle of the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry over the years. On Saturday, Georgia and Auburn took time to honor the late Bulldogs player and Tigers head coach prior to the 125th meeting between the two teams.
The crowd at Sanford Stadium observed a moment of silence in honor of Dye, who passed away in June at 80 years old, during the pregame prior to the Tigers’ road game with the Bulldogs. Dye made a name for himself as an All-American lineman at Georgia from 1957-1960 then made his mark as a head coach when he came to Auburn in 1981 and rebuilt the Tigers’ program.
Dye won 99 games and four SEC championships at Auburn and beat Alabama six times during his time with the Tigers. During his tenure with the team, he was instrumental in shifting the Iron Bowl series to Jordan-Hare Stadium, then winning the epic ‘First Time Ever’ matchup in 1989.
Auburn announced plans in the spring to erect a statue of Dye alongside stadium namesakes Shug Jordan and Cliff Hare. The playing field inside the stadium was named “Pat Dye Field” in 2005.
The Tigers celebrated Dye’s life and legacy at Auburn by creating a helmet sticker featuring Dye’s initials, the words “Sixty Minutes,” and a circle of 60 orange and blue segments that each represent the face of a clock. The logo is also painted on the 25-yard line at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Additionally, Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn honored Dye by donning a Dye-style retro Auburn ballcap and a tie during the Tigers’ season-opening victory against Kentucky on Sept. 26.
Malzahn won the same cap Saturday against Georgia.
“We just wanted to honor coach Dye today,” Malzahn said after the win over the Wildcats. “A lot of our players are extremely close to coach Dye. He came to just about every practice, so we're trying to honor him by playing good, hard-nosed Auburn football for 60 minutes."
Seventh straight
It was an all too familiar story for the Auburn Tigers in Athens on Saturday.
Auburn’s loss to Georgia marked the Tigers’ seventh straight loss in Sanford Stadium. The defeat extended the Bulldogs’ recent dominance against the Tigers, as Auburn has dropped seven of its last eight showdowns with Georgia.
Auburn’s last victory in Athens was a 31-30 thriller in 2005. The Tigers are riding a three-game losing streak overall to Georgia, with the Tigers’ last win being the 40-17 beatdown it served the Bulldogs in November 2017.
The Tigers also fell to 4-2 against the Bulldogs when both teams were ranked in the top 10. Georgia now has a winning streak under those conditions thanks to the Bulldogs’ win in the 2017 SEC Championship Game.
Auburn now trails in the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry 61-56-8 as part of a rivalry that dates back to 1892.
Smart outsmarts Malzahn
Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn’s struggles against Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs continued Saturday night.
The Tigers’ road loss to Georgia dropped Malzahn to 1-5 all-time against Smart, who has been Georgia’s head coach since 2016. Malzahn’s lone victory over Smart came in November 2017 when Auburn beat No. 1 Georgia 40-17 in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Malzahn now has a 3-9 record against Smart including the showdowns the two had dating back to Malzahn’s tenure as Auburn offensive coordinator and Smart’s tenure as Alabama defensive coordinator, with their first face-off in those capacities coming in 2009.
