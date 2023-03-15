BIRMINGHAM — Auburn men’s basketball got to practice in Birmingham on Wednesday, ahead of a matchup with No. 9 seed Iowa at 5:50 p.m. CDT Thursday, but the Tigers were just one of eight teams who took the floor.

Including Auburn’s Hawkeye opponent, Alabama, Houston, Maryland, West Virginia, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and Northern Kentucky all took to Legacy Arena for a practice ahead of what’s set to be a busy Thursday.

Here’s a collection of snippets from the podium:

Fran-Bruce friendship

Auburn’s matchup with Iowa will be a reunion for Auburn coach Bruce Pearl, who was an assistant at Iowa from 1986-92, but it’ll also be a chance to see an old friend in Iowa coach Fran McCaffery.

“I got to know Bruce when he was at Iowa and I was at Notre Dame,” McCaffery said. “Got to know Coach (Tom) Davis well, Gary Close, Rich Walker, that staff. I have been friends with Bruce ever since. Done a spectacular job everywhere he’s been.”

Thursday’s game will be the first time the coaches have ever faced off, but McCaffery spoke about Pearl-coached teams with familiarity. He said their defensive strategies were similar to some teams Iowa has seen this season, including Rutgers and Northwestern, but that Auburn’s athleticism and speed is akin to Maryland and Indiana.

“I think they execute well at the half-court level, they can play fast, they can grind it at halfcourt if they want to,” McCaffery said. “But I think ultimately they defend, they are going to put pressure on the ball, they are going to challenge you on your actions. And they also fight you on the glass.

“A lot of times when you get to this point in the season, everything that happens — a lot of times it comes down to rebounding the ball, and they are really good at it. So that’ll be a challenge for us.”

Sasser an ‘infamous’ game-time decision

Houston coach Kelvin Sampson provided little update on the top-seeded Cougars’ star guard Marcus Sasser on Wednesday, saying the decision to play Sasser will come down to game time.

“He did some things today,” Sampson said. “Broke a sweat. Did some shooting drills. He didn’t go full speed. So that’s the update. I don’t know. We’ll see. Game is at 8:20 tomorrow night.”

Sasser left Houston’s matchup with Cincinnati in the American Athletic Conference Tournament semifinals after suffering a non-contact groin injury. He didn’t return to the contest, nor did he play in the Cougars’ conference title matchup with No. 24 Memphis on Sunday.

“If it had been up to Marcus, he might have tried to play Sunday,” Sampson said. “Sometimes, as a coach, you have to save them from themselves. I’m not going to jeopardize him or our team, but Marcus and I have the kind of relationship where he will do what I ask him to do.”

Sasser, a first team All-American, averaged 17.1 points per game this season. Should Auburn beat No. 8 seed Iowa on Thursday, it’d see the winner of Thursday’s game between the Cougars and No. 16 Northern Kentucky.

Oats explains added security

Alabama forward Brandon Miller was escorted throughout Wednesday’s practices and media availabilities by an armed security officer wearing an Alabama Crimson Tide polo.

Alabama Coach Nate Oats explained that the added security was a result of threats Miller had received since news broke of his involvement in the Jan. 15 shooting death of 23-year-old Jamea Harris.

“If you guys saw some of what I’ve seen sent his way, I think you would understand why that’s the case,” Oats said. “And I don’t want to get into all that. The entire situation, as you know, is just a heart-breaking situation on all accounts.

“But some of the messages from people that can sit behind fake email addresses … It’s nothing that a college kid should have to go through. If you were able to see what I’ve seen then you would understand why that’s going on right now.”

Tuscaloosa police testified in late February that Miller delivered the gun used in the fatal shooting of Harris to the scene of the crime after teammate Darius Miles texted him to bring it. Miles, who was removed from Alabama’s basketball team in the wake of his arrest, was charged with capital murder on Jan. 15, the same day the shooting occurred.