‘Nothing like it’: Auburn Arena has become the place for high stakes and nervous energy, and the Tigers are embracing it

At Arkansas, Auburn soared to a 197.250 road score — with Lee sharing top marks on bars and Gobourne winning floor.

There’s pressure: Auburn entered the SEC opener on the road in front of a history-making crowd in Arkansas, as Bud Walton Arena hosted its first gymnastics meet ever, and to top it off, Auburn suffered a fall on its first routine of the night as it started on bars.

Five straight Tigers after that nailed their routines, though, and dropped that first score on the way to the next rotation. Auburn went on to win the SEC’s hottest meet of the week by a razor’s edge. Auburn and Arkansas both outscored both teams in the Alabama-Florida meet that same weekend.

Pressure’s part of the game. But if Auburn Arena is a pressure cooker, there’s no other pressure cooker the Tigers would rather be.

“I think it’s super exciting,” Watson said this week as she eyed the home opener. “We’ve been on the road for the last two weeks. We’ve had a lot of fans in their arena, but obviously they were cheering for the other team. It’s just going to be nice to have just the same amount of fans but cheering for us and having our back.