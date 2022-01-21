‘Nothing like it’: Auburn Arena has become the place for high stakes and nervous energy, and the Tigers are embracing it

Even the Olympic champion admitted she was going to be a little nervous.
But if you’re not nervous, the Auburn gymnastics team figures, you’re in the wrong sport.
And if you’re not nervous, you’re not in Auburn Arena.
Auburn Arena has become the place for nerves — and sold-out crowds and soaring national rankings and high-stakes showdowns.
It means you’re doing something right, and something big is going down on the Plains.
The Tigers flip into their own big moment Friday when they enter their highly anticipated home opener with Iowa State at 7 p.m. in Auburn Arena.
“The excitement that’s building for this program, to be in front of our own fans is pretty big,” Auburn head coach Jeff Graba said. The meet will be streamed on SEC Network+.
It’s almost here. Superstar freshman and Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee makes her debut in front of the home fans Friday night, while veteran standouts like Derrian Gobourne and Drew Watson make their return. Auburn has rocketed up to No. 7 in the national rankings with two strong road scores to start the season. Now the Tigers are set to show their skills at home for the first time this season — in front of a sold-out crowd.
“We’re so excited,” junior Piper Smith said this week before a practice in Auburn. “Can’t really put into words the excitement in the arena. There’s really nothing like it.”
Yes, even Lee said this past offseason that she’d be nervous for her first meet in Auburn — the same Lee who stared down the world’s toughest competition in Tokyo and thrived in gut check after gut check to win gold in the individual all-around. Even being in a friendly home environment, she figured all eyes would be on her given all the attention that’s followed her to the program, and she puts pressure on herself hoping she won’t disappoint anyone.
But in Tokyo, she thrived under pressure.
And at Auburn, she has joined teammates who welcome the big moment all the same.
“It’s going to feel like that, whether it’s a home meet, an away meet, the Olympics or the NCAA Regionals,” Graba said.
Auburn’s gymnasts said in the preseason that they thought they had the talent to make it all the way to national finals meet. Sure enough, the Auburn team ranked No. 14 in the preseason coaches’ poll has shot up to No. 7 in the rankings by scoring average, earning two wins at North Carolina and Arkansas to start the schedule.
At Arkansas, Auburn soared to a 197.250 road score — with Lee sharing top marks on bars and Gobourne winning floor.
There’s pressure: Auburn entered the SEC opener on the road in front of a history-making crowd in Arkansas, as Bud Walton Arena hosted its first gymnastics meet ever, and to top it off, Auburn suffered a fall on its first routine of the night as it started on bars.
Five straight Tigers after that nailed their routines, though, and dropped that first score on the way to the next rotation. Auburn went on to win the SEC’s hottest meet of the week by a razor’s edge. Auburn and Arkansas both outscored both teams in the Alabama-Florida meet that same weekend.
Pressure’s part of the game. But if Auburn Arena is a pressure cooker, there’s no other pressure cooker the Tigers would rather be.
“I think it’s super exciting,” Watson said this week as she eyed the home opener. “We’ve been on the road for the last two weeks. We’ve had a lot of fans in their arena, but obviously they were cheering for the other team. It’s just going to be nice to have just the same amount of fans but cheering for us and having our back.
“There’s just nothing like that many people in the arena cheering for you and helping us carry the energy all the way through to the end of the meet.”
Auburn has afforded itself the opportunity to tweak the lineups this week, having already pocketed a road score so strong it could factor into the National Qualifying Score rankings late in the season. Graba said his goal was to see more consistency out of the team this week, after successfully surviving gut checks on the road in each of the first two meets.
Auburn upped its total score in a big way from the first meet to the second meet, but the team lost two 10ths on its vault score from week one to week two.
Lee has competed on bars and beam in each meet so far this season, coming closer to that perfect 10 on bars last week when she scored a 9.950. She was listed in the coaches’ top eight in each of those two events going into meet day. Auburn will compete six of those top eight in the meet — with exhibitions offering more competitors valuable experience on the arena floor, since the meet is being streamed. Due to television time constraints, teams aren’t allowed exhibitions when meets are being televised on SEC Network or ESPN.
After Friday’s meet with Iowa State, Auburn will turn its attention to the big rivalry meet with Alabama set for Jan. 28 in Auburn Arena. The rivalry meet is scheduled to be televised nationally on ESPN2.
Auburn’s top eight lists for Friday’s Iowa State meet are as follows:
First rotation: Vault
Drew Watson
Derrian Gobourne
Jada Glenn
Cassie Stevens
Gabby McLaughlin
Tara Walsh
Sophia Groth
Sara Hubbard
Second rotation: Bars
Suni Lee
Derrian Gobourne
Drew Watson
Cassie Stevens
Aria Brusch
Piper Smith
Adeline Sabados
Caroline Leonard
Third rotation: Beam
Olivia Hollingsworth
Aria Brusch
Sophia Groth
Cassie Stevens
Gabby McLaughlin
Suni Lee
Piper Smith