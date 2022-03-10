‘Nothing like it’: Auburn’s Cassie Stevens electrifies with upgraded vault

Cassie Stevens says there’s nothing like it.

There’s nothing like the roar of the arena, she says. There’s nothing like soaring through the air in front of the fans, feeling her training guide her body in graceful and explosive motion, then sticking the landing and hearing that Auburn eruption.

Stevens soaked it in last Friday. To kick off Auburn’s epic meet with Florida, the veteran junior broke out her upgraded vault, busting through palpable pressure at the start of the meet as she threw the Yurchenko 1.5 for the first time this season, and nailed it for a stellar score of 9.975.

Stevens called it the best moment of her career. Auburn went on to shatter program records during the meet, hitting its highest score ever with a 198.575 by the time the night was over. But it was that big moment from Stevens in the opening stages that pushed the Tigers into position to go toe-to-toe with the Gators.

And it was all the work that those fans didn’t see, in her month away from the starting vault lineup, that helped make the moment so sweet for her.

“It’s so amped up this year,” Stevens smiled wide. “There’s nothing like it. There’s nothing like just nailing your routine and the whole entire Auburn Arena erupting.

“It’s truly one of the greatest feelings.”

Stevens missed that feeling when she was out of the starting lineup on vault for the month of February. As Auburn gymnastics has swept itself up into a magic carpet ride of a season, with freshmen stars like Suni Lee and Sophia Groth joining senior standouts like Derrian Gobourne and Drew Watson, Stevens — a junior in the middle — stepped away from the spotlight on vault in the middle of the season to get back in the lab and try to pick up a missing piece that could help propel the Tigers this postseason.

Stevens had been throwing the Yurchenko full to start the season and she decided to move out of the starting lineup to hone in on the Yurchenko 1.5 in practice to try to come back with a bigger and better vault. The full has a 9.950 start value, meaning the routine even when performed perfectly can’t get a perfect score in college gymnastics. The 1.5 has a 10.0 start value, and on Friday, Stevens soared to earn a 10 from one of the two judges, with a 9.950 from the other giving her the 9.975 score.

“Cassie’s vault was a highlight of the night,” Groth said this week, as the Tigers gear up for another big throwdown at Michigan.

“Just having her showcase what she’s capable of was really rewarding just for all of us — just to be able to celebrate her and all her hard work.”

Again: That’s what the fans didn’t see. She sat idly by on vault and watched her teammates soak in those cheers on every meet day for the last month, while she spent time in practice drilling the 1.5 over and over, in the middle of the day, away from those roaring fans. She’d run and jump and spin and bounce, then run and jump and spin and bounce, then talk with head coach Jeff Graba about how she was going to get it perfect.

“The front end is better,” Graba would tell her. “I can feel it,” she’d say. “You’re right,” he’d say. Then they’d dissect every split-second — rattling off gymnastics jargon in a conversation equal parts advanced biomechanics and strong gut feelings.

“I’ve seen a lot of grit from Cassie,” sophomore Gabby McLaughlin said, of those hours in the practice gym. “She has been struggling a little bit on her 1.5. It’s been on and off, but lately, she’s just been clicking a lot and it’s been really good inside the gym. When she warmed it up at Florida meet, we all knew that she needed to do it that day, and it was amazing.”

Stevens competed the 1.5 earlier in her career as a freshman. She moved away from it as a sophomore, as the all-arounder grew into one of Auburn’s most steady hands on all four events, but this year decided to bring the bigger vault back to try to chase higher scores and help make this special season that much more special.

Her last time in Auburn’s starting lineup on vault was Jan. 28.

Then came last Friday night. Then-No. 6 Auburn was hosting then-No. 3 Florida in the meet heralded as the biggest home meet ever in the program’s history, and with all the nerves and excitement fluttering inside Neville Arena, Stevens was Auburn’s second competitor up: In the first rotation on vault, Groth started things with the Yurchenko full, then Stevens was next bringing back her 1.5 for the first time.

“It’s been a lot of hard work in the making, a lot of lows, a lot of highs — and it was just honestly the best feeling in the world. Like, top three happiest moments of my life, I’m not even going to lie,” Stevens said after the meet. “There was just so much behind it, and for it to finally happen, it was just an incredible feeling.

“And the best part, honestly, was my team. Because they’ve been through it with me. They’ve been trying to push me. So they know the work I’ve been putting into it, so for them to be able to celebrate with me was really special.”

After the meet, Graba pointed out that Lee was also debuting a new vault Friday in the anchor spot. In college gymnastics, six athletes perform routines with the lowest score being dropped. Auburn was taking two risks with two new vaults: If Stevens fell or did poorly, Lee would have felt pressure knowing that if she fell or did poorly, one of the low scores would’ve had to count.

Never mind that. Stevens hit her vault and so did Lee.

“Cassie knew that it was important for her to compete well or Suni might have too much pressure on herself,” Graba said. “So that’s what this team does for each other. She just stepped up to the plate. It’s just amazing leadership that she could just get her head on straight and do something that she hasn’t competed in a couple of years, and do it at that level, so that the pressure comes right back off of the girls behind her.”

Stevens followed her 9.975 with a 9.900 on vault on Sunday at the Elevate the Stage meet in Huntsville.

Next, Auburn heads to face the defending national champions at Michigan in a tri-meet Saturday in Ann Arbor, Mich. No. 5 Auburn and No. 3 Michigan highlight the lineup with West Virginia joining the action.

The meet is set to start at 3 p.m. and be streamed on the Big Ten Conference’s B1G+ service.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.