'Nothing's fallen apart': Early SEC Tournament exit could be advantage for Tigers in Auburn Regional

Butch Thompson didn’t mince words Monday when bringing up Auburn’s loss to Kentucky in last week’s SEC Tournament.

The Auburn skipper was excited about his team’s pitching — reliever Carson Skipper taking the mound to start and usual starter Trace Bright working 2⅔ innings of middle relief — but the bats lacked as the Wildcats beat closer Blake Burkhalter with back-to-back ninth-inning home runs for a 3-1 win.

“I was really disappointed to lose our first game,” Thompson said. “But that didn't change the fact that I felt ... like we have a really solid resume, so I did think we'd get in.”

Thompson’s feelings proved true and then some Sunday night, as No. 21 Auburn was named an NCAA Tournament regional host for the first time in 12 years. It was named one, too, with ample time to rest and practice, which its opponents didn’t get during the past week of conference tournaments.

Among the four teams in the Auburn Regional, the top-seeded Tigers have had the most days off since their most recent game. Both UCLA and Southeastern Louisiana played their latest games on Saturday, with the former losing the Pac-12 title and the latter winning the Southland. Florida State last played on Thursday.

Combined, the Bruins, Seminoles and Lions played 15 games last week and used 32 different arms to pitch a combined 138 innings. Auburn used Skipper, Bright, Burkhalter and two other relievers in the Wednesday loss, and the Tigers don’t seem all that upset about the circumstances.

“The deeper you go into tournaments, the more susceptible your pitchers are, and players are, to injury,” Skipper said. “You're playing five, six days straight. Your body's not really having time to recover.

“Obviously, we wanted to go out there and go as far as we could in the [SEC] tournament, but at the same time, we kind of set ourselves up early in the season to be where we are, and this is where we want to be.”

Thompson said Monday that he thinks the past five days will “do great” for the Tigers, highlighting that he feels Auburn has been consistent even if it can improve in some areas.

“Nothing's fallen apart,” Thompson said. “We had some games there at the end where it was the same thing, and that was just not linking up or scoring consistently enough to have success.”

As a team, Auburn batted .285 ahead of the NCAA Tournament, and it averaged 9.8 hits and 6.8 runs per game. However, during the last week of its regular season, including the SEC Tournament loss, it batted .274, averaging 7.8 hits per game. Its runs per game had the most significant slip, down to 3.8 in that span.

With that in mind, it’s been a good week of practice at the plate, according to shortstop Brody Moore.

“We’ve had really good approaches to working on our approaches during practice,” Moore said. “We’re hitting balls straight instead of high, and so I think we’re going to be all right.”

And the week of preparation is far from finished for the Tigers. They scrimmaged Monday, according to Thompson, and will work through Wednesday before playing at 6 p.m. Friday.

“I felt better on Friday,” Thompson said, “and hope I feel even better today with seeing some quickness in the bats.”

