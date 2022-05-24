O’Berry completes comeback, Auburn advances to Final Four at NCAA Championship

The Tigers are roaring into the Final Four.

Mychael O’Berry scored par on No. 8 to clinch the comeback, and the Auburn women’s golf team beat UCLA in the NCAA Championship quarterfinal Tuesday in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Auburn beat UCLA 3-2. The Tigers advance to the national semifinal later Tuesday.

All eyes were on O’Berry on par-3 No. 8 when she came up clutch. Heading to the second-to-last hole of the round up by two holes, O’Berry’s opening shot sat on the green and her putt came close enough for UCLA to concede par. UCLA’s Caroline Canales missed the green on her tee shot, and the second shot, which she needed to drain for birdie to extend the match, rolled just wide. With a tie at par, O’Berry clinched the win as she led her matchup by two holes with only one hole left to play.

Auburn will play top-seeded Stanford later Tuesday while Texas A&M plays Oregon in the other semifinal. The winners will advance to the NCAA Championship final on Wednesday.

UCLA won the first two matchups to finish: UCLA’s Emma Spitz beat Auburn’s Elina Sinz 4-and-3, then UCLA’s Zoe Antoinette Campos beat Auburn’s Anna Foster one-up.

Five golfers compete head-to-head in match play and the winners of three out of five advance in the bracket.

The comeback was on from there, tough: Auburn’s Megan Schofill defeated UCLA’s Ty Akabane 2-and-one. The Tigers’ Kaleigh Telfer topped Alessia Nobilio three-and-two. O’Berry trailed by one hole after the front nine of her round — the back nine on the course at Grayhawk Golf Club — and headed to No. 1 with Canales leading one-up. On the par-4 No. 3, O’Berry birdied to tie the match, then she hit par on No. 6 while Canales birdied to go up, then on the par-5 No. 7, she drained a birdie which proved to be one of the biggest shots of the match.

O’Berry went two-up with two to play and only needed to tie Canales from there.

