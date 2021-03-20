Observations and main takeaways from Auburn football’s Saturday spring practice

“They've been solid. They're working hard, I'll say that. But we've got to keep working that group, we've got to keep developing in the system that we have,” Harsin said after Saturday’s practice. “You see them: they're moving around, they're moving across formations, they're coming from different places, and so just a little bit of that — being able to move, see, operate and execute your assignment — that's just new.”

Enjoying the day

Saturday’s weather proved to be the perfect setting for a practice with fans in attendance, and while the players were working hard there was no shortage of people on the field enjoying the atmosphere.

Several of the players showed off their dance moves as the PA played music through the practice, which at one point included defensive backs Devin Guice and Jaylin Simpson grooving to Michael Jackson’s “Beat It” and Edge player TD Moultry doing a split.

The lighthearted dance moves and upbeat tempo was a constant not only from the players but from the coaches as well.

Harsin spoke after the practice session about how important it was to use Saturday as a way to express how excited he and the rest of the staff are about being part of the Auburn program.