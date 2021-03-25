Observations and takeaways from Auburn football’s Thursday practice

As Auburn football’s spring practice continues, the picture as far as the Tigers’ depth chart is concerned is becoming clearer and clearer.

Auburn returned to Jordan-Hare Stadium on Thursday for their sixth practice of the spring season. Media members were allowed to watch roughly 40 minutes of the Tigers’ practice.

Here were the major takeaways and observations from the session.

Much of the same

There was little significant change for the Tigers on Thursday compared to how they lined up during Saturday’s open practice.

Offensively, the Tigers had Bo Nix at quarterback and Tank Bigsby at running back and lined up the same along the offensive line with left tackle Alec Jackson, left guard Tashawn Manning, center Nick Brahms, right guard Keiondre Jones and right tackle Brodarious Hamm. The Tigers trotted out receivers Kobe Hudson and Elijah Canion out wide and Ja’Varrius Johnson in the slot, and the team shuffled JJ Pegues and Luke Deal in and out at tight end.

There were a few more changes among the defense.