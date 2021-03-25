Observations and takeaways from Auburn football’s Thursday practice

As Auburn football’s spring practice continues, the picture as far as the Tigers’ depth chart is concerned is becoming clearer and clearer.
Auburn returned to Jordan-Hare Stadium on Thursday for their sixth practice of the spring season. Media members were allowed to watch roughly 40 minutes of the Tigers’ practice.
Here were the major takeaways and observations from the session.
Much of the same
There was little significant change for the Tigers on Thursday compared to how they lined up during Saturday’s open practice.
Offensively, the Tigers had Bo Nix at quarterback and Tank Bigsby at running back and lined up the same along the offensive line with left tackle Alec Jackson, left guard Tashawn Manning, center Nick Brahms, right guard Keiondre Jones and right tackle Brodarious Hamm. The Tigers trotted out receivers Kobe Hudson and Elijah Canion out wide and Ja’Varrius Johnson in the slot, and the team shuffled JJ Pegues and Luke Deal in and out at tight end.
There were a few more changes among the defense.
Auburn EDGE TD Molutry was not spotted at Thursday’s practice, and Jaren Handy filled his spot during drills. The Tigers placed Colby Wooden, Tyrone Truesdell and Marquis Burks on the first-team defensive line; Handy and Derick Hall at EDGE; Owen Pappoe and Zakoby McClain at linebacker; Roger McCreary and Jaylin Simpson at cornerback; and Smoke Monday and Ladarius Tennison at safety.
Burks was the only new player besides Handy getting first-team looks. Burks came in place of Jeremiah Wright, the former offensive lineman who has turned heads early on this spring.
Thursday also offered the first chance to see the Tigers’ punt returners get some reps. Johnson, running back Shaun Shivers and defensive back Devin Guice caught punts during the media viewing period.
Injury update
There were no clear changes as far as the injuries the Tigers are dealing with this spring.
Safety Ahmari Harvey and linebacker Desmond Tisdol were once again wearing yellow non-contact jerseys, while quarterback Grant Loy was back in action after dealing with an apparent hamstring issue on Saturday.
Auburn wide receiver JJ Evans, who suffered an injury during Saturday’s practice, was working with previously-injured players Shedrick Jackson, Zion Puckett, Marco Domio and Ze’Vian Capers off to the side.
Cranking up the Watts
Auburn outside linebackers coach and special teams coordinator Bert Watts’ animated approach to the game was one of the things that stood out Saturday, and that much was clear once again on Thursday.
Watts was working with the linebackers at one point Thursday during a drill in which two players held up pads while two others raced up, extended their arms into the pads, briefly shuffled forwarded then bolted outward.