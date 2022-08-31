OC Eric Kiesau to be offense's primary play-caller, Bryan Harsin says

Much like last season, Auburn's offensive coordinator is slated to be its primary play-caller, Bryan Harsin said on the SEC coaches' weekly teleconference Wednesday.

First-year OC Eric Kiesau will call the plays for Auburn's offense, though it has yet to be decided if he'll call them from the field or up in the coaches box.

"He's been in the box, but could be on the sideline," Harsin said. "It's really what he chooses to do. Right now, he's been up in the box."

Kiesau calling plays follows suit with what Harsin's staff did in Year One at Auburn, as then-coordinator Mike Bobo directed the offense. Like Kiesau, he also served as quarterbacks coach in his coordinator duties.

In February, Harsin promoted Kiesau from wide receivers coach to offensive coordinator, which was Kiesau's second promotion since joining Harsin's Auburn staff. He was originally an offensive analyst before being promoted to receivers coach mid-season after the firing of Cornelius Williams.

The third offensive coordinator for Auburn in less than a year, Kiesau came to the position after a termination and resignation. Bobo was shortly after Auburn's Iron Bowl loss last season, and was replaced with former Southern Miss and NFL quarterback Austin Davis in December. Forty-three days after his hiring, Davis stepped down from his position.

This is Kiesau's fifth school in which he's been an OC, as he previously served in that role on Harsin's Boise State staff in 2020 and 2019. Prior to that, he was a coordinator at Fresno State in 2016, an interim coordinator at Kansas in 2014, and held the same role at Washington from 2012-13 and Colorado from 2009-10.