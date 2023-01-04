Offense again goes stagnant as No. 22 Auburn upset at Georgia

Mid-range jumpers. 3-pointers. Layups — It didn’t seem to matter from where the shots came.

No matter how No. 22 Auburn tried to find points Wednesday night, the Tigers met what have been season-long struggles. Those struggles reared their head in the ugliest fashion yet, as the Tigers were upset 76-64 by Georgia at Stegeman Coliseum for their first conference loss of the year.

"They out-played us," Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. "Their guards are really good. I think that (Terry) Roberts makes a huge difference for them. Our challenge has been we've gone up against really good guards, elite guards — Memphis, USC — and I do that (Kario) Oquendo and Roberts, I put them in the category."

Despite a considerable run partway through the first half, the top-25 Tigers were drowned out by an offensive onslaught from a Georgia (11-3, 1-0 SEC) team that hasn’t been particularly stellar on offense this season.

The Bulldogs — who are bottom-five in the Southeastern Conference in points per game — went on three different runs of eight points or more against Auburn (11-3, 1-1), and managed relatively efficient shooting marks against a defense-first team of Tigers.

Georgia’s 3-point percentage (40%) was the second best of any opponent Auburn has faced this year. The Bulldogs’ field goal percentage (45.3%) was a top-three opponent mark as well.

Terry Roberts and Kario Oquendo were the standouts for Georgia, scoring 26 and 17 points, respectively, which made up more than half of the Bulldogs’ scoring production.

Johni Broome had another double-double and a notable night, though his successes seemingly hyperbolized the rest of his team’s struggles.

Broome scored a season-high 22 points. He did so while shooting 9-of-17 from the field and 2-of-5 from beyond the arc. The rest of his team, however, struggled in the double-digit loss.

As a team, Auburn’s 34.8% field goal percentage was its third-worst of the season. It went 6-of-28 from 3, which was tied for its fourth-worst effort in that mark.