 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AU FOOTBALL

Ole Miss transfer Austin Keys commits to Auburn

  • Updated
  • 0
Cent Arkansas Mississippi Football

Central Arkansas quarterback Will McElvain (2) runs past Mississippi linebacker Austin Keys (11) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

 Rogelio V. Solis

Auburn added another Southeastern Conference veteran to its 2023 class Saturday night, as former Ole Miss Rebel Austin Keys announced he'd be joining the Tigers.

Keys joins former LSU linebacker DeMario Tolan as the second SEC West linebacker to transfer to Auburn this cycle, and he's the fourth SEC defender to join the Tigers, including Kentucky defensive lineman Justin Rogers and Vanderbilt edge rusher Elijah McAllister.

People are also reading…

Auburn football coach recaps the Tigers' early signing period pickups on Dec. 21.

Keys spent three years in Oxford, and had his most productive yet in 2022, logging a career-high 39 tackles to go with 3.5 tackles for loss and two sacks. He also forced one fumble.

 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Auburn Athletics Writer

Adam has been covering Auburn athletics since March 2022. He graduated from the University of Missouri in May 2021 and has appeared in multiple publications, including the Kansas City Star and Omaha World-Herald, among others.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis star Naomi Osaka expecting first child

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert