Ole Miss transfer Austin Keys commits to Auburn

Auburn added another Southeastern Conference veteran to its 2023 class Saturday night, as former Ole Miss Rebel Austin Keys announced he'd be joining the Tigers.

Ole Miss transfer LB Austin Keys (@iamAustinK_) announces he has committed to #Auburn.Another SEC veteran gets added to the Tigers’ defense. pic.twitter.com/Wv2G6mZB6I — Adam Cole (@colereporter) January 15, 2023

Keys joins former LSU linebacker DeMario Tolan as the second SEC West linebacker to transfer to Auburn this cycle, and he's the fourth SEC defender to join the Tigers, including Kentucky defensive lineman Justin Rogers and Vanderbilt edge rusher Elijah McAllister.

Keys spent three years in Oxford, and had his most productive yet in 2022, logging a career-high 39 tackles to go with 3.5 tackles for loss and two sacks. He also forced one fumble.