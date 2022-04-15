Olympic champion and NCAA champion: Suni Lee’s beam title shows what’s possible in new NIL era

FORT WORTH, Texas — Suni Lee got a visit from her old friend Jordan Chiles on Thursday in the glistening new Dickies Arena, as the building buzzed in anticipation for the NCAA Championships. It was almost show time at the national championship meet.

“I can tell that you’re stressed,” Chiles told her.

Yes, even for the Olympic medalists, who have been in pressure-packed meets all around the world, the thrill of competition was hair-raising at college nationals Thursday in the moments before first rotation.

After all, the competition is what they came here for.

And after all, breaking down doors is what they do.

Lee put the pressure aside and went on to win the individual national title on beam on Thursday, capping her whirlwind season with an NCAA championship to go with her Olympic championship.

She was spectacular and precise, just as she has been ever since joining Auburn, and just like that her season in the college ranks lived up to the incredible hype — proving the trail she’s blazing is a possible path to bridging the gap from Olympics to Olympics.

Lee’s training at Auburn is synergized with her plan to keep her skills sharp for a potential run at the Olympics in 2024. After many doubted she’d come to Auburn after winning gold, or wondered why she’d compete in college at all, Lee has proven so far that it’s possible to do both.

“It means a lot,” Lee said simply, of winning the beam title.

Lee and Chiles are two of the four Team USA superstars who made headlines this week competing at the NCAA Championships. Lee was there with Auburn while Chiles was there as an individual qualifier from UCLA. Jade Carey also made the meet as an individual qualifier out of Oregon State, while Grace McCallum was there with her team at Utah. They all won silver together as a team at the Olympics in Tokyo last summer. Now all four are competing in the NCAA after new name, image and likeness rules instituted last summer allowed them to continue ventures as Team USA stars while maintaining college eligibility.

Lee doesn’t know yet if she’s going back to the Olympics, but her coaches are working to keep the option open for her.

Lee’s club coach is Jess Graba, the twin brother of Auburn head coach Jeff Graba. After Jess Graba coached Lee to Olympic gold on the gym floor in Tokyo last summer, Lee went to Auburn to join Jeff Graba and continue her gymnastics career. There are many ways an athlete could try to stay in shape between one Olympics to the next: The Grabas are trying to prove that the college route is a valid option now that new NIL rules are in place, and Lee is trying to prove that gymnasts can still enjoy the college experience after stepping off the medal stand at the Olympics.

“I’m just so impressed with what she’s been able to balance. I believe this is validation that it can be done, and really I’m just impressed with her ability to compartmentalize and get this thing done,” Jeff Graba said Thursday after the national semifinals. “The simple fact that we don’t have much practice; she’s able to put things together like she is; she’s acclimated to a team environment — there’s so many things that need to happen.

“I know our program was capable of it, I know she was capable of it, and I know my brother’s program was capable of it, so it was just validation that the whole plan does work.”

Gymnastics in the NCAA is scored differently than in the Olympics, with scoring capped at 10 and with rules in place to encourage parity, but Lee has adjusted. This season, Lee brought the Nabieva to NCAA competition for the first time ever — a masterclass-level skill that only a few gymnasts at the Olympic level can compete. She’s kept it in practice at Auburn by competing it for the Tigers. She’s also been competing base vaults with a round-off half-on which she can drill as she works to master the Cheng — another one of those Olympic-level skills.

Personally, Lee enjoys the environments she gets to compete in at college, performing in front of the fun-loving student section in Neville Arena as compared to the vomit-inducing pressure of international competition. She has also reveled in the college experience and in being a part of a team, and Jeff Graba thinks Lee likes the idea of paving the way for other girls to follow the same path. They don’t have to fear for what’s next after they step off the medal stand at the Olympics at 16 years old.

“I think she takes some pride in that, absolutely,” Jeff Graba said. “I don’t know if it’ll sink in for years. I think you’ve got to look back on something like that, because I’m not sure anybody really understands how much this is changing our sport. But it is changing our sport. When you’re in the tornado, you don’t really understand how fast the wind is,” he laughed.

It’s been a whirlwind, indeed. But it’s ending on the grandest stage.

With Lee’s help, Auburn advanced to the national final Saturday at noon in Dickies Arena. The final will be televised on ABC.

The individual titles were awarded Thursday on the day of the national semifinals, when all the gymnasts from all the qualifying teams competing as did the individual qualifiers like Chiles and Carey.

As for Lee, she said she and Chiles found some serenity together, like they did as teammates back in Tokyo.

“I feel like I’ve been putting too much pressure on myself,” she said. “I was talking to Jordan Chiles, and she was like, ‘I can tell that you’re stressed and you’re nervous and you’re putting pressure on yourself.’ So she was giving me a pep talk, just like, ‘Calm down, go out there and have fun. That’s what we’re here to do.’ And I think I just kind of reminded myself of that, and I think I definitely took the pressure off of myself.

“And I just kind of went out there and enjoyed it — and, just, ‘Be me.’”

