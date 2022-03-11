Olympic champion meets national champion as No. 5 Auburn travels to No. 3 Michigan

While her friends are off at the beach on spring break, Gabby McLaughlin is going to be posting Instagram photos in the snow.

That’s just fine with the Auburn gymnastics sophomore.

This weekend at Michigan, it’s the Olympic champion vs. the national champion in a top-five showdown, and there’s nowhere else she’d rather be.

“We’re really excited to go against them,” McLaughlin nodded this week. “We’ve just been working really hard for this.”

No. 5 Auburn travels to No. 3 Michigan for a tri-meet with West Virginia set for 3 p.m. Saturday in Ann Arbor. Of course, there’s much more to Auburn than just the team’s headliner, freshman superstar Suni Lee, and back in the national spotlight this’ll be another chance for the Tigers to prove just that.

It’s also another chance to throw a big road score and shore up their positioning for the postseason at NCAA Regionals.

And, simply put: It’s why they do this.

“Sometimes I get sad that I don’t get a spring break, to be able to go somewhere, but it’s been like that my whole life, because I’ve been in the sport of gymnastics,” said McLaughlin, Auburn’s standout on beam. “It’s always busy during this time so I’m just kind of used to it now.

“This is what my spring break is all about, is just gymnastics and competing, which I think is more fun, honestly.”

This could be another big one. Michigan won the NCAA team championship last season, and Auburn is riding high after throwing a record-shattering 198.575 last Friday in a tie with Florida. In that one, a top-10 Auburn hosted a top-five Florida, and the two teams pushed themselves to levels both programs have never seen before — matching the highest score ever recorded by an SEC team, breaking the record for the highest score ever recorded by either program, and blowing past anything rivals Alabama and LSU have ever done in a single meet.

Now, the shoe is on the other foot: While Auburn hosted Florida last Friday welcoming the challenge in the Tigers’ own Neville Arena, now Auburn plays the role of the road team going into another big showdown away from home.

“At Michigan, I just want to really build off each other,” Auburn freshman Sophia Groth said. “Because, as you can see from Friday, that energy in the arena and having two really good teams definitely benefited us because we built off of their energy and they built off of ours, and it was just an exciting meet overall.

“I hope to do the same thing at Michigan — a lot of good gymnastics, a lot of energy, and just show what we are capable of doing.”

Lately, it’s become clear that Auburn is capable of making the national championship meet, and being right where Michigan was last year on the big stage, just as long as the team can perform up to its capabilities again in the postseason.

Head coach Jeff Graba said he’s toiled over the training regimens for his athletes as he and his staff work to get their bodies ready to perform at their peak at the peak of the season: “It’s torture to put together our workout plan,” he laughed. At this point of the season, it’s all individualized. “It’s like seven pages long because Suni has these 17 things to do, and Sophia has these 15 things to do, but that’s the nature of the beast right now.”

The other way Auburn can help itself is by giving itself favorable seeding for the regional. Auburn is tied with Alabama for fifth in the National Qualifying Score rankings. The NQS rankings at the end of the regular season determine each team’s seeding in the postseason.

If Auburn scores better than a 197.250 on Saturday, Auburn will move ahead of Alabama in the NQS rankings, possibly into sole possession of fifth if no other team jumps ahead. Alabama is off this weekend and can’t improve its NQS until the SEC Championship meet.

Each team’s NQS is calculated using its top six scores this season, three of which must be road scores. Auburn is looking to drop the 197.250 it scored at Arkansas earlier this season and improve its NQS. Each SEC team will have one more chance to throw a strong road score at the SEC Championship meet, which will count as a road score in their NQS.

Auburn on Sunday at Elevate the Stage in Huntsville scored 197.750 — matching the program’s highest road score ever.

“I think it’s similar to the Florida meet,” Graba said. “The goal is to put really quality teams on the schedule. Look, it’s a young team. And Michigan’s a veteran team. They didn’t lose anybody from the national championship. They just added a lot of talent. So for us, we need to compete against high-level competition and get that postseason feeling back a little bit for these young people.

“It’s a really good opportunity for us.”

There’s no need to encourage them this time, Graba laughed. There’s no need for rah-rah or rallying speeches. The Tigers know what’s ahead when they face the national champions, and they know the opportunity ahead as well. It was the same last weekend with Florida.

Now, the script is flipped, and Auburn’s playing the role of the road warriors and looking to prove it can play that role well.

It’s one more step the Tigers want to take as they try to prove they belong among the best — and try to make it to that national finals meet, standing toe-to-toe with Michigan and Florida and all the other contenders.

“I really liked how we reacted when Florida was here. But we’re going to be tired. We’re going to have all that stuff going on when we’re up there,” Graba said. “We’re on the road. We’re at their place. It’s Senior Night for them. It’s a long road meet, all that stuff. So it’s a big challenge for us, but in my mind, it’s going to determine our future.

“Whether we win or lose is irrelevant. It’s, ‘Do we perform at a level that we feel like we took a step forward?’ I think if we do that, we have a shot at winning, so we just have to get this young group figured out and just keep moving forward.”

