Olympics star Jordyn Wieber visits Auburn Arena as Arkansas head coach

Six SEC teams are in the top 15 of the first NQS rankings released Monday.

“It’s been exciting,” Wieber said. “I knew when I took this job and signed up for all this that the SEC, being one of the most competitive gymnastics conferences — I knew it was going to be exciting week after week, and it has for sure been exciting.

“You kind of get the sense that there’s no down weeks. Every team has so much potential and is so strong, and I think that has really pushed Arkansas to be a better team. So we’re excited.”

Auburn head coach Jeff Graba, in his 11th season as head coach of the Tigers, has seen the conference grow firsthand over the last decade — with Arkansas pulling in an A-list name like Wieber being just one benchmark for the conference in recent years.

“It’s the SEC,” Graba said simply. “Everybody who wants to be at their best, in front of the biggest audiences, in front of the biggest TV audiences, and against the very best — it’s in the SEC. Every team here is in the top 25 right now. We’re all nationally ranked. And barring something crazy, we’re all going to be in top 20 like we are every year at the end of the year.