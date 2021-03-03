Olympics star Jordyn Wieber visits Auburn Arena as Arkansas head coach

The more and more Jordyn Wieber sees of the SEC, the more potential she sees out of every team.
This Friday, she sees Auburn Arena for the first time.
The Olympics superstar and 2012 gold medalist is in her second season as the head coach of Arkansas gymnastics, but is making her first trip to the Plains on Friday when she leads the No. 8 Razorbacks against No. 12 Auburn in the regular-season finale for both teams.
Arkansas, like Auburn, is looking to shore up its position for the postseason, and possibly make a move in the National Qualifying Score rankings. The rankings are jammed with familiar foes from the SEC, which is just what Wieber expected when she took the Arkansas job at just 24.
But she figures the conference will only get stronger from here, with teams like Arkansas and Auburn pushing each other like they will this Friday.
“I’ve never been to Auburn before. I’m excited to get out there,” Wieber said on Wednesday. “They’re a great team so I think it’ll be a great competition.”
Wieber’s presence alone is a testament to the SEC’s push for excellence in gymnastics. She’s a top star in the sport, winning gold with ‘Fierce Five’ U.S. team at the 2012 Olympics in London, and with multiple world championships under her belt. When Arkansas named her head coach in April 2019, it was clear the Razorbacks were making an investment to try keep up with the strong teams in the SEC striving for championships — including at Auburn.
Six SEC teams are in the top 15 of the first NQS rankings released Monday.
“It’s been exciting,” Wieber said. “I knew when I took this job and signed up for all this that the SEC, being one of the most competitive gymnastics conferences — I knew it was going to be exciting week after week, and it has for sure been exciting.
“You kind of get the sense that there’s no down weeks. Every team has so much potential and is so strong, and I think that has really pushed Arkansas to be a better team. So we’re excited.”
Auburn head coach Jeff Graba, in his 11th season as head coach of the Tigers, has seen the conference grow firsthand over the last decade — with Arkansas pulling in an A-list name like Wieber being just one benchmark for the conference in recent years.
“It’s the SEC,” Graba said simply. “Everybody who wants to be at their best, in front of the biggest audiences, in front of the biggest TV audiences, and against the very best — it’s in the SEC. Every team here is in the top 25 right now. We’re all nationally ranked. And barring something crazy, we’re all going to be in top 20 like we are every year at the end of the year.
“So you want to compete against the best every night? You want to go in front of sold-out arenas? You want to go on national broadcasts? It’s the SEC. And if you want to coach at the highest level, with a chance to win it all, you have to compete in the SEC, basically. There are a couple of other programs that can do this, but not full conferences that, top to bottom, can do what we do.”
Florida tops the current NQS rankings at No. 1. LSU is No. 3 and Alabama is No. 6. After Arkansas and Auburn, Kentucky stands No. 14 and Georgia stands No. 18.
The NQS rankings this season are measured by each team’s top two home scores and top two road scores. Auburn could nudge its place in the standings Friday by improving its current home low of 197.050 — though that’s a solid score and Auburn could move its positioning more by dropping its road low of 196.100 later this month at the SEC Championship meet.
Arkansas is working to drop its road low of 196.675 and improve that number.
The SEC Championship meet is scheduled for March 20 and will count as a road score for all teams as they try to secure their seeding for the NCAA regionals in April.
“I’m having a lot of fun being in the SEC and it’s exciting that when the competition is so strong, we just get even stronger as a conference,” Wieber said. “It’s a lot of fun and it kind of feels like you always get to compete against the best of the best and that’s truly an honor.”