‘On a mission’: Auburn soccer completes journey back to NCAA Tournament

This time, Auburn won the early games it needed to win, knowing some early losses cost the team when the selection committee’s judgment came last season. Auburn was 5-5-3 at one point on last season’s schedule, before ripping off five straight wins to close it 10-5-3. The late surge wasn’t quite enough to get Auburn into the pandemic-shrunk 48-team field.

This season, beginning with the end in mind, Auburn ripped off six straight wins to start the season, bolstering the resume early and eventually holding the nation’s longest winning streak in Division I for a substantial stretch.

“We worked really hard in the spring, especially winning out, that entire spring season, and we really wanted to get drawn because of all the hard work that we had to do,” sophomore midfielder Hannah Waesch said. “Knowing that we can and we are able to make the tournament, it just motivated us to work even harder and get the games in that we needed to win.”

After a 6-0-0 start, Auburn muscled its way to a 5-4-1 SEC record before making it to the SEC Tournament semifinals.