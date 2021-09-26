On Second Thought: A big scare and some impressive victories in college football’s Week 4

It seemed like college football calmed down for the most part in Week 4 of the season – that is, with a few notable exceptions.
Several teams really made the most of their Saturdays this week. The wins by ranked teams that stood out to me were No. 16 Arkansas defeating No. 7 Texas A&M 20-10 and No. 12 Notre Dame taking care of No. 18 Wisconsin 41-13.
Then, there were the upsets: No. 9 Clemson fell to NC State 27-21 in double overtime, No. 14 Iowa State came up short against Baylor in a 31-29 game, No. 21 North Carolina got embarrassed by Georgia Tech in a 45-22 defeat and No. 25 Kansas State lost to Oklahoma State 31-20.
As for Group of 5 triumphs, Appalachian State edged Marshall 31-30, UTSA came back to beat Memphis 31-28, and SMU beat TCU 42-34 in the “Battle for the Iron Skillet” (we really need more cookware-based trophies in this sport, by the way).
Right on the money: For the second straight week, I was convinced my streak of consecutive weeks with at least one correct spread was set to end. For the second straight week, the G5 schools came through for me.
I correctly set the final spread for two games: No. 22 Fresno State (-8) over UNLV and Central Michigan (-4) over Florida International.
The Fresno State/UNLV game is a great example of why it’s so entertaining to me to make predictions in the summer. Before the season I was really down on Fresno State, which is why I had the Bulldogs only winning by a single possession against UNLV, one of the FBS’ worst teams over the last decade.
Would I have hit that line had I set it last week? Absolutely not! See kids, the lesson here when it comes to college football is sometimes it’s useful to learn absolutely nothing.
These two games this week mean I’ve hit 10 right on the money to start the year. Given how unpredictable this sport always is, I’ll take it.
Biggest miss: There were three blatantly bad calls by me for this week.
First was Clemson, which continues to struggle this season and fell to the Wolfpack after I predicted the Tigers would win by 25. Next we had Auburn, which I said would win by 27 against Georgia State then did everything but lose to the Panthers.
But the runaway winner (maybe wrong word) this week was Minnesota. The Golden Gophers were playing a Bowling Green team that, granted, was improved this year but was still among the weakest G5 teams in the country.
I said Minnesota would win by 40; instead, the Falcons came away with a 14-10 upset win. Some free advice for Minnesota head coach PJ Fleck: take some time, clear your mind and stay away from your phone for the next few days. Might I suggest you go row a boat.
Travel log: Nothing to report on here this week, though next week’s trip to Baton Rouge should be an entertaining one. Stay tuned – or, given the 8 p.m. CT kickoff time, at least set your DVRs.
As for next week’s picks, I’ve got No. 22 Auburn by 4 over LSU, No. 2 Georgia by 23 over No. 8 Arkansas, No. 7 Cincinnati by 3 over No. 9 Notre Dame, and No. 12 Ole Miss by 2 over No. 1 Alabama.