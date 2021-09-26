On Second Thought: A big scare and some impressive victories in college football’s Week 4

It seemed like college football calmed down for the most part in Week 4 of the season – that is, with a few notable exceptions.

Several teams really made the most of their Saturdays this week. The wins by ranked teams that stood out to me were No. 16 Arkansas defeating No. 7 Texas A&M 20-10 and No. 12 Notre Dame taking care of No. 18 Wisconsin 41-13.

Then, there were the upsets: No. 9 Clemson fell to NC State 27-21 in double overtime, No. 14 Iowa State came up short against Baylor in a 31-29 game, No. 21 North Carolina got embarrassed by Georgia Tech in a 45-22 defeat and No. 25 Kansas State lost to Oklahoma State 31-20.

As for Group of 5 triumphs, Appalachian State edged Marshall 31-30, UTSA came back to beat Memphis 31-28, and SMU beat TCU 42-34 in the “Battle for the Iron Skillet” (we really need more cookware-based trophies in this sport, by the way).

Right on the money: For the second straight week, I was convinced my streak of consecutive weeks with at least one correct spread was set to end. For the second straight week, the G5 schools came through for me.

I correctly set the final spread for two games: No. 22 Fresno State (-8) over UNLV and Central Michigan (-4) over Florida International.