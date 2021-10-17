On Second Thought: A calm Week 7 of college football ... for the most part

Still, we have to talk about the misses, especially another one featuring an old friend.

I didn’t feel too bad on picking Iowa by 9 in this week’s biggest upset, and I avoided total disaster when Clemson — a 38-point favorite per Mid-Summer Me — edged Syracuse 17-14.

Given what we know now, I’m not sure I’d bet on Clemson to even score 38 in any game.

The big miss this week involved the Liberty Flames, which learned the hard way that you just don’t overlook the Fightin’ Terry Bowdens at UL-Monroe.

The Warhawks pulled off another big upset this season in a 31-28 win over a Hugh Freeze-led Flames team I favored by 33. Major props to the work of Bowden, who took over a moribund program and has things looking up during a fall in which he also dealt with the death of his father.

Travel log: After enjoyable trips to Penn State and LSU, I really had no expectations for my visit to Arkansas.

As it turns out, Fayetteville and the rest of the state were really, really nice.