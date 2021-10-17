On Second Thought: A calm Week 7 of college football ... for the most part

It’s hard to believe, but this week’s action meant we’re fully into the second half of the college football season.
I know I know, I’m sad thinking about it, too.
This week’s games were relatively run-of-the-mill except for a few true upsets. No. 2 Iowa crumbled in a 24-7 loss to Purdue, Auburn beat No. 17 Arkansas 38-23, No. 19 BYU fell to Baylor 38-24, and LSU took down No. 20 Florida 49-42.
There were some other really entertaining games along the way. Scores of note included Ole Miss holding off Tennessee 31-26, Oklahoma State besting Texas 34-21, Pittsburgh bullying Virginia Tech 28-7.
As far Group of 5 games, UL-Lafayette beat Appalachian State 41-13, No. 3 Cincinnati crushed UCF 56-21, and UTSA pummeled Rice 45-0.
Right on the money: After a two-week dry spell, we got back in the win column thanks to an old friend.
I picked Miami (OH) to top Akron by 13, and would you know it, the Redhawks beat the Zips 34-21. That marks the 11th game I’ve hit this season and the second involving Akron.
As for Auburn, I had the Tigers by 9 over the Razorbacks, which means I covered once again. I’m now 6-1 on my Auburn picks this fall.
Biggest miss: When it comes to wrong predictions, I usually just throw everything out like I’m a Tennessee fan mad about a call.
Still, we have to talk about the misses, especially another one featuring an old friend.
I didn’t feel too bad on picking Iowa by 9 in this week’s biggest upset, and I avoided total disaster when Clemson — a 38-point favorite per Mid-Summer Me — edged Syracuse 17-14.
Given what we know now, I’m not sure I’d bet on Clemson to even score 38 in any game.
The big miss this week involved the Liberty Flames, which learned the hard way that you just don’t overlook the Fightin’ Terry Bowdens at UL-Monroe.
The Warhawks pulled off another big upset this season in a 31-28 win over a Hugh Freeze-led Flames team I favored by 33. Major props to the work of Bowden, who took over a moribund program and has things looking up during a fall in which he also dealt with the death of his father.
Travel log: After enjoyable trips to Penn State and LSU, I really had no expectations for my visit to Arkansas.
As it turns out, Fayetteville and the rest of the state were really, really nice.
Walking through downtown Bentonville on Friday night — when per my raising I had to visit the Wal-Mart museum — was pleasant, and capping it off with some excellent hot chicken at Tusk and Trotter added to a great experience.
I loved the layout of the Arkansas campus — and learned quickly there’s plenty of hills and mountains in the area — along with Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium’s setup.
That experience plus seeing sights like Chi Omega’s Greek Theatre on campus and the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks left me feeling very pleased by my third road trip of the season.
As for next week’s games, I’ve got No. 4 Alabama by 30 over Tennessee, Clemson by 22 over No. 23 Pittsburgh (whoops), No. 8 Oklahoma State by 4 over Iowa State, and LSU by 6 over No. 12 Ole Miss.