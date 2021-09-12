On Second Thought: A mixed bag of results with Week 2 in the books

Week 2 of the college football season had a few oddities early on Saturday, and by midnight it had pretty much gone off the rails.
There was a handful of top-ranked teams that went down against talented opposition this weekend, including No. 3 Ohio State losing to No. 12 Oregon 35-28, No. 9 Iowa State falling to No. 10 Iowa 27-17, No. 14 USC getting dominated by Stanford 42-28, and No. 15 Texas falling to Arkansas 40-21.
Two other highly-ranked teams just avoided disaster in No. 8 Notre Dame holding off Toledo 32-29 and No. 22 Miami (FL) topping Appalachian State 25-23.
As for other Group of 5 storylines worth mentioning, Wyoming held off Northern Illinois in a 50-43 thriller, Florida Atlantic dominated Georgia Southern 38-6, and San Diego State handled Arizona 38-14.
Right on the money: I was really happy with hitting four games in Week 1, and as it turns out I hit three in Week 2: Ole Miss (-37), Charlotte (-28), and Nebraska (-25).
As a Falcons fan, I feel it’s worth noting that Nebraska final was 28-3. No, I didn’t see the Falcons on Sunday. Are you sure they played?
Looking at Auburn specifically, I picked the Tigers to beat Alabama State by 41. I covered thanks to the 62-0 shutout, so that makes me 2-0 on Auburn picks against my preseason spread this season.
Biggest miss: I went 0-3 in the three games I included to close last week’s column, with the three teams I listed – Ohio State, Iowa State and Washington – losing outright. I was feeling pretty shaky about those last two, but I must admit I was pretty surprised by the Buckeyes’ loss.
As for the biggest miss of the week, there were a few real scares with Notre Dame (which I picked by 31 and wound up only scoring 32) and Texas Tech (which I picked by 27 and beat Stephen F. Austin 28-22). But the worst pick belonged to the game that most people were talking about by the time Saturday’s slate was in the books.
Coming off a tough overtime loss to those Fighting Irish, I thought Florida State by 24 over Jacksonville State was a sure thing. The football gods reminded me there not only are there no sure things in this sport, but I should have more faith in those Gamecocks in the northern part of the state.
Travel log: Truthfully, I don’t have much to report this week. Auburn’s 11 a.m. kickoff against Alabama State meant there wasn’t much time for checking out the tailgate scene.
I did, however, enjoy what I saw from the parking lot where we recorded our postgame podcast, and it sure seemed like some of the folks out in the RV field were still having fun well after the game.
I’ll go ahead and guarantee there’ll be more to report next weekend with a trip to State College, Pennsylvania for Auburn’s first road game of the year.
As for next week’s biggest games, I projected No. 10 Penn State by 4 over No. 22 Auburn, No. 1 Alabama by 9 over No. 11 Florida, and No. 19 Arizona State by 3 over No. 23 BYU.