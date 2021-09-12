On Second Thought: A mixed bag of results with Week 2 in the books

Biggest miss: I went 0-3 in the three games I included to close last week’s column, with the three teams I listed – Ohio State, Iowa State and Washington – losing outright. I was feeling pretty shaky about those last two, but I must admit I was pretty surprised by the Buckeyes’ loss.

As for the biggest miss of the week, there were a few real scares with Notre Dame (which I picked by 31 and wound up only scoring 32) and Texas Tech (which I picked by 27 and beat Stephen F. Austin 28-22). But the worst pick belonged to the game that most people were talking about by the time Saturday’s slate was in the books.

Coming off a tough overtime loss to those Fighting Irish, I thought Florida State by 24 over Jacksonville State was a sure thing. The football gods reminded me there not only are there no sure things in this sport, but I should have more faith in those Gamecocks in the northern part of the state.

Travel log: Truthfully, I don’t have much to report this week. Auburn’s 11 a.m. kickoff against Alabama State meant there wasn’t much time for checking out the tailgate scene.