On Second Thought: A relatively calm Week 10 of college football — with some notable exceptions

Right on the money: Say it with me, folks: Four in a row! Four in a row!

After a rough patch midseason, I’ve now had four straight weeks with at least one pick right. This week I hit two games, and they were both rather significant ones: I picked Arkansas by 3 over Mississippi State and San Diego State by 7 over Hawaii.

That gives me 15 correct score predictions this season, including back-to-back Razorback games. Somebody tell Sam Pittman to fire up that dang jukebox ‘cause we’ve got something to celebrate.

Biggest miss: For every make, there’s usually about five bad misses. This week was no different.

My low expectations for Michigan State entering the year saved me from that one — I had Purdue by 6 — but there was plenty of damage done elsewhere. I had the Gators by 19 over the Gamecocks as my worst miss, and my 14-point favorite Toledo Rockets losing 52-49 to Eastern Michigan and my 10-point favorite Kentucky Wildcats falling to Tennessee didn’t help matters.

After an undefeated start to the year, Kentucky’s three straight losses probably has the Wildcats fans geared up for basketball season.