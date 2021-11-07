On Second Thought: A relatively calm Week 10 of college football — with some notable exceptions

We officially entered the final month of college football’s regular season this week, and the games on the slate did not disappoint.
Michigan State went from the biggest riser after Week 9 to one of the sure-fire big fallers after the No. 3 Spartans lost to Purdue 40-29 on Saturday.
Michigan State was the only true playoff contender to go down, but a few other notable ranked teams also lost. No. 9 Wake Forest lost to North Carolina 58-55, No. 12 Baylor fell to TCU 30-28, No. 13 Auburn sputtered along in a 20-3 loss to No. 14 Texas A&M, and No. 17 Mississippi State came up short against Arkansas 31-28.
Additionally, No. 18 Kentucky came up short against Tennessee 45-42, No. 20 Minnesota was upset by Illinois 14-6, and No. 23 Fresno State was blasted by Boise State 40-14.
The real story of the week was the near-misses among the top teams. No. 2 Alabama held off LSU 20-14, No. 6 Cincinnati survived a scare from Tulsa 28-20, No. 22 Iowa had enough to top Northwestern 17-12, and No. 24 San Diego State bested Hawaii 17-10.
Outside these games, scores that caught my eye include Utah blasting Stanford 52-7, Army holding off Air Force 21-14 in overtime, Memphis beating SMU 28-25 and South Carolina embarrassing Florida 40-17.
Speaking of Florida, it’s astounding to watch Dan Mullen go from pushing Alabama to the limit last December to being surrounded by legitimate chatter about his job security now. I knew he was innovative, but this is truly next level.
Right on the money: Say it with me, folks: Four in a row! Four in a row!
After a rough patch midseason, I’ve now had four straight weeks with at least one pick right. This week I hit two games, and they were both rather significant ones: I picked Arkansas by 3 over Mississippi State and San Diego State by 7 over Hawaii.
That gives me 15 correct score predictions this season, including back-to-back Razorback games. Somebody tell Sam Pittman to fire up that dang jukebox ‘cause we’ve got something to celebrate.
Biggest miss: For every make, there’s usually about five bad misses. This week was no different.
My low expectations for Michigan State entering the year saved me from that one — I had Purdue by 6 — but there was plenty of damage done elsewhere. I had the Gators by 19 over the Gamecocks as my worst miss, and my 14-point favorite Toledo Rockets losing 52-49 to Eastern Michigan and my 10-point favorite Kentucky Wildcats falling to Tennessee didn’t help matters.
After an undefeated start to the year, Kentucky’s three straight losses probably has the Wildcats fans geared up for basketball season.
Travel log: This week marked my first trip ever to College Station, Texas, which allowed me to cross off the 12th of the 14 SEC stadiums I’ve been to. Now only Florida and Missouri remain.
I didn’t do a ton of exploring this week given when I flew in and when Saturday’s game was, but I thoroughly enjoyed every bit of the experience. It started with my introduction to Buc-ee’s (I’m already starting a rainy-day fund for when the station in Auburn is finished), and it was highlighted by excellent tacos from Fuego Tortilla Grill in town.
I didn’t have much time to really explore Texas A&M, though it took about two seconds to recognize just how large the campus is. I think my lasting memory of the trip will be walking toward the media gate alongside The Fightin' Texas Aggie Band and feeling like I was in a war movie preparing to head overseas.
As for next week’s big games, I have Auburn by 14 over Mississippi State, Texas A&M by 15 over Ole Miss, LSU by 9 over Arkansas, and Oklahoma by 23 over Baylor (thanks, Preseason Me).