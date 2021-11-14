On Second Thought: Chaos befalls some notable contenders in college football’s Week 11

As for other notable games, Louisville throttled Syracuse 41-3 in Lamar Jackson’s return to his alma mater, East Carolina became bowl eligible by beating Memphis 30-29 in overtime, Texas Tech topped Iowa State 41-38 with a 62-yard field goal, and UNLV won its second straight game by defeating Hawaii 27-13.

Right on the money: I didn’t like my odds here, but as it turns out I hit a game for the fifth straight week.

I picked Appalachian State by 24 over South Alabama, and sure enough, the Mountaineers helped me out with a 31-7 victory. Since we’re talking South Alabama, I’d like to extend sincere best wishes to quarterback Jake Bentley, the Opelika alum who tore his MCL against Troy last week.

The App. State victory gives me 16 correct games this season. Honestly, that number is much, much higher than I expected.

Biggest miss: As much as I hate to admit it, there were a few options in this category.

The Baylor victory over Oklahoma was a tough one since I picked the Sooners by 23, and over in Conference USA the Florida Atlantic Owls let me down once again by losing 30-16 as 17-point favorites to Old Dominion.