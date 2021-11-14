On Second Thought: Chaos befalls some notable contenders in college football’s Week 11

Oh, where to begin from another wild week of college football.
Upsets were not hard to find this week as teams across the country draw closer to the end of the regular season. As far as ranked teams are concerned, No. 4 Oklahoma was the biggest to fall courtesy a 27-14 loss to No. 18 Baylor. The Sooners weren’t alone, though: No. 11 Texas A&M lost to No. 12 Ole Miss 29-19 and No. 17 Auburn fell to Mississippi State 43-34.
As big as those losses were among the top teams, some of the biggest shockers of the weekend came between unranked teams.
Texas entered Saturday’s home game against lowly Kansas as a 31-point favorite and instead walked away as the losers in a 57-56 overtime thriller. Coastal Carolina was still seen as a Sun Belt contender before coming up short against Georgia State 42-40, Miami (FL) ended all forward momentum it had with an unfathomable 31-28 loss to Florida State, and South Carolina followed up its beatdown of Florida by losing to a lowly Missouri squad 31-28.
Speaking of Florida, let’s not forget the Gators here.
Florida won yet still became social media laughingstocks by outlasting Samford 70-52. Between the Gators’ issues with the Bulldogs and Florida State’s loss to Jacksonville State, maybe Florida schools should avoid Alabama FCS teams going forward.
As for other notable games, Louisville throttled Syracuse 41-3 in Lamar Jackson’s return to his alma mater, East Carolina became bowl eligible by beating Memphis 30-29 in overtime, Texas Tech topped Iowa State 41-38 with a 62-yard field goal, and UNLV won its second straight game by defeating Hawaii 27-13.
Right on the money: I didn’t like my odds here, but as it turns out I hit a game for the fifth straight week.
I picked Appalachian State by 24 over South Alabama, and sure enough, the Mountaineers helped me out with a 31-7 victory. Since we’re talking South Alabama, I’d like to extend sincere best wishes to quarterback Jake Bentley, the Opelika alum who tore his MCL against Troy last week.
The App. State victory gives me 16 correct games this season. Honestly, that number is much, much higher than I expected.
Biggest miss: As much as I hate to admit it, there were a few options in this category.
The Baylor victory over Oklahoma was a tough one since I picked the Sooners by 23, and over in Conference USA the Florida Atlantic Owls let me down once again by losing 30-16 as 17-point favorites to Old Dominion.
But the biggest miss, to little surprise, was the Longhorns’ home loss to Kansas. I had Texas by 30 back in the summer, and even with the Longhorns’ recent struggles I felt pretty good about them beating the Jayhawks.
Instead, Kansas beat Texas in Austin for the first time in series history and left the Longhorns with their first five-game losing streak in 65 years. Beware, Steve Sarkisian: the ides of Texas are upon you.
Another big miss involved Auburn, which I picked by 14 over Mississippi State. That pick looked great for a half before the Tigers gave up 40 unanswered to the Fightin’ Mike Leaches. With the latest result, I’m 6-4 with my Auburn spreads and riding a rough four-game losing streak.
As for next week’s big games, I have Auburn by 16 over South Carolina, No. 2 Alabama by 23 over Arkansas, No. 5 Ohio State by 32 over No. 7 Michigan State, and Clemson by 21 over No. 13 Wake Forest.