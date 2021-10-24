On Second Thought: Easing through a somewhat forgettable Week 8 of college football

Some weeks of college football turn out to be much more mundane than others.

Week 8 was one of those weeks.

A number of notable teams had their bye weeks this week, and for the most part things went according to plan. There were, however, a few upsets: No. 14 Coastal Carolina lost to Appalachian State 30-27, No. 7 Penn State lost to Illinois 20-18 in nine overtimes (yes, you read that right), No. 8 Oklahoma State fell to Iowa State 24-21, and No. 18 NC State lost to Miami (FL) 31-30.

Before we move on, can we unpack a nine-overtime game ending with 38 total points? I was already concerned the new rules might lead to the Pop-A-Shot version of overtime, but Saturday’s game proved we could somehow make the longest game in NCAA history very, very boring.

Next time, let’s just have Bret Bielema and James Franklin guess a number one through 10 and call it a day.

As for other notable Power 5 games, No. 22 Pitt beat little ol’ Clemson 27-17, No. 16 Wake Forest held off Army 70-56, No. 12 Ole Miss took care of LSU 31-17 and No. 10 Oregon survived a scare from UCLA in a 34-31 win. Among Group of 5 teams, No. 2 Cincinnati survived a scare from Navy 27-20, No. 22 San Diego State held off Air Force late in a 20-14 victory, and UL-Monroe bested South Alabama 41-31.