On Second Thought: Easing through a somewhat forgettable Week 8 of college football

Some weeks of college football turn out to be much more mundane than others.
Week 8 was one of those weeks.
A number of notable teams had their bye weeks this week, and for the most part things went according to plan. There were, however, a few upsets: No. 14 Coastal Carolina lost to Appalachian State 30-27, No. 7 Penn State lost to Illinois 20-18 in nine overtimes (yes, you read that right), No. 8 Oklahoma State fell to Iowa State 24-21, and No. 18 NC State lost to Miami (FL) 31-30.
Before we move on, can we unpack a nine-overtime game ending with 38 total points? I was already concerned the new rules might lead to the Pop-A-Shot version of overtime, but Saturday’s game proved we could somehow make the longest game in NCAA history very, very boring.
Next time, let’s just have Bret Bielema and James Franklin guess a number one through 10 and call it a day.
As for other notable Power 5 games, No. 22 Pitt beat little ol’ Clemson 27-17, No. 16 Wake Forest held off Army 70-56, No. 12 Ole Miss took care of LSU 31-17 and No. 10 Oregon survived a scare from UCLA in a 34-31 win. Among Group of 5 teams, No. 2 Cincinnati survived a scare from Navy 27-20, No. 22 San Diego State held off Air Force late in a 20-14 victory, and UL-Monroe bested South Alabama 41-31.
Right on the money: Another cupcake game for an SEC team paid off big this week. I picked Arkansas by 42 over Arkansas-Pine Bluff, and KJ Jefferson and the Razorbacks rewarded me with a 45-3 victory.
After a mid-season slump, I’ve now hit a game correctly two weeks in a row. The Arkansas game gives me 12 correct final spread predictions this season.
As a reminder, I’m 6-1 when it comes to covering my projected spread for the Auburn Tigers. We’ll see if I can finish strong down the stretch.
Biggest miss: Let’s talk about those Clemson Tigers again, shall we?
I was one of many who expected the Tigers to continue their recent success despite all the pieces they lost this offseason, and oh boy, that has not worked out at all. I’m 1-6 as far as Clemson covering my projected spreads (I picked the Tigers by 44 over South Carolina State in what proved to be a 49-3 victory), and the latest mishap was a rough one.
I picked Clemson by 22 over Pitt, but the Panthers handled the Tigers with relative ease in a 10-point victory. Saturday’s loss leaves Clemson with a 4-3 record, and it seems very, very unlikely the Tigers will win the Atlantic division this season.
Other misses this week included the aforementioned Penn State game (I picked the Nittany Lions by 17), picking Ball State by 17 over Miami (OH) in what was a 24-17 RedHawks victory, and picking UAB by 16 over Rice in a 30-24 Owls win.
Travel log: This week’s travel was a much-appreciated change of pace.
Since the Tigers were off this week, I spent the weekend at my parents’ house in Jasper, Georgia. For most of Saturday we were in nearby Ellijay checking out different apple orchards (I would recommend B.J. Reece Orchards for anyone interested), then we spent Saturday night at my sister’s house, where they set up a fire pit and a TV projector so we could sit outside and watch Game 6 of the NLCS.
All in all, it was a ton of fun before I commit most of my time over the next couple months to college football.
As for next week’s games, I’ve got No. 10 Ole Miss by 4 over No. 18 Auburn, No. 1 Georgia by 6 over Florida, No. 6 Michigan by 26 over No. 8 Michigan State and No. 5 Ohio State by 9 over No. 20 Penn State.