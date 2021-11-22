On Second Thought: Fairly smooth sailing in Week 12 as the season’s close draws closer

I hit the bullseye with four games this week: Clemson by 21 over Wake Forest in a 48-27 win, Miami (FL) by 12 over Virginia Tech in a 38-26 victory, Hawaii by 5 in a 50-45 win over Colorado State, and UTSA by 3 over UAB in the 34-31 thriller. I had to sweat out a few of those, but the successful string of games gives me 20 correct games this season.

The funniest part of this week is that during the offseason I was sold on Clemson’s DJ Uiagalelei and Miami’s D’Eriq King and thought the two would have their teams set to contend in the ACC. Uiagalelei has been underwhelming and King had his season cut short due to injury, but their teams still managed to make me look smart on Saturday.

Biggest miss: My biggest miss was nearly one of the teams I’m supposed to know the most about.

I picked Auburn by 16 at South Carolina only for the Tigers to see their losing streak this season stretched to three in a disappointing 21-17 defeat. As bad as that miss was, it wasn’t quite the worst: I also picked Western Michigan by 16 in what was a 22-21 loss to Eastern Michigan, and I gave Washington 19 in a 20-17 defeat to Colorado.