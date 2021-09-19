On Second Thought: Group of 5 teams gave and most certainly took in Week 3

Biggest miss: Oh, where to begin.

The Utah and Pitt losses were significant thanks to picking the Utes by 15 and the Panthers by 14. Another notable miss was on Michigan State, which I said was a 16-point underdog in what was a 38-17 victory over Miami (FL).

But the real winner — um, maybe not the best choice of words — was Arizona.

It’s no surprise the Wildcats are bad this year, but surely they could beat Northern Arizona by 23, right? Nope, they couldn’t even beat them at all, evidenced by their 21-19 loss to the Lumberjacks.

Travel log: This week’s trip to State College, Pennsylvania provided plenty to share.

I flew in to Philadelphia on Thursday and spent some time with one of my friends from college seeing the city and several of its sites. Along with the excellent food we took in at places like Ralph’s Italian Restaurant and Angelo’s Pizzeria, I also had a chance to see some historical sites like the Liberty Bell and the Philadelphia Museum of Art, also known as the “Rocky” steps.

I really hadn’t planned on taking that part of the trip as a tourist, but I’m glad I did. Seeing the Liberty Bell up close was a real highlight.