On Second Thought: Group of 5 teams gave and most certainly took in Week 3

Just when you think you have a feel for college football this season, something like Week 3 happens.
There were several notable upsets as well as a few close calls in this week’s college football action. Notable Power 5 games included Penn State topping Auburn 28-20, Alabama outlasting Florida 31-29, Oklahoma holding off Nebraska 23-16, and Clemson edging Georgia Tech 14-8.
As far as successful upsets, West Virginia handled Virginia Tech, Fresno State took down UCLA and BYU bested Arizona State. Among Group of 5 schools, other notable scores include Western Michigan beating Pitt 44-41 and San Diego State outlasting Utah 33-31 in triple overtime.
Right on the money: Flipping through this week’s results, I thought my streak of getting at least one game right would come to the end.
Not so fast, my friend.
The G5 schools came through for me this week and provided three correct projections: Army (-31) over UConn, San Jose State (-4) over Hawaii and Akron (-21) over Bryant.
I have to admit I’d never heard of Bryant before this game. Oh well, still counts.
As for Auburn, I made Penn State a four-point favorite before the season, which means I’m 3-0 with my Tigers’ picks so far this fall.
Biggest miss: Oh, where to begin.
The Utah and Pitt losses were significant thanks to picking the Utes by 15 and the Panthers by 14. Another notable miss was on Michigan State, which I said was a 16-point underdog in what was a 38-17 victory over Miami (FL).
But the real winner — um, maybe not the best choice of words — was Arizona.
It’s no surprise the Wildcats are bad this year, but surely they could beat Northern Arizona by 23, right? Nope, they couldn’t even beat them at all, evidenced by their 21-19 loss to the Lumberjacks.
Travel log: This week’s trip to State College, Pennsylvania provided plenty to share.
I flew in to Philadelphia on Thursday and spent some time with one of my friends from college seeing the city and several of its sites. Along with the excellent food we took in at places like Ralph’s Italian Restaurant and Angelo’s Pizzeria, I also had a chance to see some historical sites like the Liberty Bell and the Philadelphia Museum of Art, also known as the “Rocky” steps.
I really hadn’t planned on taking that part of the trip as a tourist, but I’m glad I did. Seeing the Liberty Bell up close was a real highlight.
I drove to State College on Friday and spent the rest of that night and early Saturday exploring the city, and it didn’t take long to recognize how much fun the college town really is. While fighting crowds on Friday night was to be expected, I had a blast posting up at the downstairs bar Zeno’s and relaxing after a long day.
Saturday afternoon and evening provided even more fun once we got to Beaver Stadium and took in the atmosphere of a White Out game. It was certainly a trip I’ll remember for years to come.
As for next week’s picks, I’m taking No. 23 Auburn by 27 over Georgia State, No. 12 Notre Dame over Wisconsin, No. 7 Texas A&M by 15 over No. 16 Arkansas.